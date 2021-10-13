The Elizabeth City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating two male juveniles who were last seen Tuesday.
Police posted missing notices for Treyvon Sessoms and Victor White III at the department’s Facebook page early Wednesday afternoon.
Sessoms was last seen at around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Ray Street area wearing a black shirt with writing across the front and black pants. He is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs about 120 pounds. Ray Street is located off Brooks Avenue behind Enfield Park.
White was last seen at around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Meadowlands area dressed in all gray, with a blue hoodie with camouflage Crocs brand or style shoes. He is 5 feet, 8 inches and weighs about 115 pounds. The Meadowlands community is located off Peartree Road.
The National Center for Missing and Endangered Inc. replied to the police department’s posts that it was following each of the cases.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these two juveniles is asked to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321.