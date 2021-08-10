Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools has released the schedule for school meet-and-greet events ahead of the start of the new school year.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Early College, which begins its school year on Monday, holds its first meet-and-greet today from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the early college's cafeteria in College of The Albemarle's Building C.
Students and parents/guardians unable to make it today have two other options: on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., also in the early college's cafeteria; and on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in front of COA's Building C.
With other ECPPS schools starting the school year on Aug. 23, other meet-and-greet events will be held next week.
Northeastern High School will hold freshman orientation for 9th-graders on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon A meet-and-greet for students in grades 10-12 will be held the same day from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Pasquotank County High School will also hold freshman orientation for 9th-graders on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon and its meet-and-greet for students in grades 10-12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
H.L. Trigg Community School will hold its meet-and-greet for all grades Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Elizabeth City Middle School will hold its meet-and-greet for 7th- and 8th-graders on Wednesday, Aug. 18. Students whose last name starts with a letter between A-M will attend from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. All other students will attend from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Orientation for ECMS sixth-graders will be held Thursday, Aug. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sixth-graders unable to attend on Thursday may attend one of the sessions for 7th- and 8th-graders on Wednesday, school officials said.
River Road Middle School will hold a meet-and-greet for all students on Wednesday, Aug. 18. Sixth-graders may attend from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., 7th-graders from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., and eighth-graders from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Meet-and-greet events for parents/guardians at the district's elementary seven schools — Central, Northside, Weeksville, Sheep-Harney, P.W. Moore, J.C. Sawyer and Pasquotank — will be held at each school for all grades on Thursday, Aug. 19, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Because ECPPS' pre-K program starts on Aug. 30, meet-and-greets and parent orientation will take place the week of Aug. 23, the school district said. Parents will receive the dates for those events as they complete their child's registration and screening.