Citing rising COVID-19 cases and a recent change to state law, the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education has agreed to offer the school district’s virtual learning option to all students regardless of medical need.
The board voted unanimously last week to approve interim Superintendent Eddie Ingram’s recommendation that any parent or guardian be allowed to choose virtual learning for their child, provided they sign up for the option by this Friday. The board set no cap on the number of students who can choose the virtual option.
A day earlier, the school board approved the hiring of up to 25 additional teachers to accommodate the expect ed increase in students choosing the virtual learning option.
ECPPS began the school year Aug. 23 with 59 students approved to learn virtually. Each student’s parent or guardian had to provide documentation showing either their child or someone in their household was at higher risk of serious illness if they contracted COVID-19. The number approved for virtual learning has since increased to 95, district officials said.
But school officials indicated last week that more parents are interested in a virtual option, particularly as COVID cases continue to rise and federal officials still haven’t approved a vaccine for children younger than 12.
“I do think it’s our moral imperative to do this,” Ingram said, referring to offering the virtual option to all students. “There may be parents who have all kinds of issues that they may not be able to secure medical documentation for. Nonetheless, it doesn’t make their issue less valid.”
Ingram said that as of last Thursday, 34 student and 10 staff cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the ECPPS district and another 306 students and 14 staff members were in quarantine because of close contact with those who tested positive for COVID.
Ingram cautioned that those numbers were subject to change as COVID cases increase. Indeed, as of Tuesday, the district’s COVID-19 dashboard reported 69 cases districtwide, half of them the week starting Aug. 30. So far this week, the district has reported six cases.
Ingram also noted that Gov. Roy Cooper’s signing into law Senate Bill 654 last week allows ECPPS to provide virtual learning as a choice. Under one of the law’s provisions, schools can provide virtual instruction to a student if their parent or guardian has consented to it.
“Districts are authorized to provide virtual instruction to a student with consent of the parent or legal guardian,” Ingram said. “If a parent wants it, then we are authorized to try and accommodate them. It doesn’t say we have to.”
Under the district’s plan to expand virtual learning, parents were sent a survey on Friday asking if they want the option for their child. Parents have until 3 p.m. on Friday to return the survey. It was not clear how many had responded to the survey seeking the option as of Tuesday.
Students who sign up for the virtual option will have to commit to it for at least one semester. District officials said allowing students to withdraw at will would be disruptive, particularly after the district hires more teachers to teach virtually.
“We don’t speak in absolutes, because if a parent wanted (their child) in virtual and they were struggling tremendously ... you wouldn’t keep them there struggling if they would do better in face-to-face (instruction),” said Dr. Amy Spencer, the district’s chief academic officer. “But from a teacher’s perspective you don’t want students going back and forth. That’s not good either.”
Spencer said the district decided to set a cutoff date for signing up for virtual learning because officials didn’t feel it “would be a good idea” to have an open-ended enrollment period.
She noted that some students, particularly those in high school, could be penalized when it comes to accumulating credit hours for graduation if they started one class in-person and then found that class wasn’t offered when they switched to virtual.
“We don’t want to exclude a family in case there was a (COVID-related) condition,” Spencer said. “The whole goal is we want to make sure students are learning in a safe environment.”
Currently the district has teachers for the 57 students in high and middle school who’ve elected to learn virtually. Spencer said the district is a “little behind” its timeline of having three teachers hired for the 37 elementary school-age students who’ve signed up for virtual learning. Nonetheless, the district has been able to deliver instruction to them as well, she said.
“All five days (of that first week of school), they had lessons in all the core areas,” she said. “Students then had to submit those assignments to the (ECPPS) Office of Curriculum and Instruction and were given feedback.”
District officials have also been in contact with parents of elementary schoolers to ensure those students are staying engaged and completing their assignments, she said.
Thus far, only about five students enrolled in virtual learning at the high school level are not attending their online classes regularly, Spencer said. Parents of those students will be notified that regular attendance is required to continue in the virtual option.
“If a student is not attending, they will be required to come back” for in-person classes, she said. “We want to make sure students are learning.”
Although the school board approved funding for 25 new virtual teachers, some of the funding could be used to supplement the pay for teachers who are approved to teach virtually during their planning periods. A school spokeswoman didn’t immediately know how much the additional positions will cost or the source of the funding to pay for them.
Ingram said the district is optimistic it will find enough teachers to accommodate students who choose the virtual option.
“There are probably some teachers on the sidelines who would jump at the chance to teach virtually, and we’ve been in conversation with some of those folks,” he said.
Right now district officials said they remain committed to not requiring teachers to teach both virtually and in person. Board of Education Chairwoman Sharon Warden pointed out that was the point of the school board giving its approval to hire the additional teachers.
Spencer agreed with board member George Archuleta’s recommendation that having teachers teach both in-person and virtually be a “last resort.” However, in the event the district is forced to have some teachers do both, Spencer said her preference is to select teachers who are “comfortable” with it. She said the district is also working on a number of “self-pace” initiatives to help teachers become more comfortable teaching virtually.