The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education agreed Monday to seek an emergency waiver from the state’s maximum class size rules for two second-grades classes at J.C. Sawyer Elementary School.
Amy Spencer, chief academic officer for Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, explained that two second-grade classes at J.C. Sawyer had exceeded the maximum for that grade, which is 21 students. One of the classes has 23 students and the other has 24.
“COVID-19 has led to some complexities with hiring,” Spencer said, explaining why the school had not had enough teachers to meet the minimum class size.
She added that a retired certified teacher has agreed to take the class, allowing J.C. Sawyer to undertake a reorganization that will bring class sizes back under the state-mandated cap.
According to N.C. State Board of Education policy, requests for class size waivers must be received by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction prior to Nov. 30 for any class exceeding the statewide limit by the 40th instructional day of the school year. Class size waivers are good only for the remainder of the school year for which they are approved.
Spencer noted that had the deadline been sometime next week, the school district might not have had to seek the waiver.
State policy allows a waiver to be requested in the event of “emergencies, or acts of God that impact the availability of classroom space or facilities.” Spencer said she believes COVID-19 qualifies as an emergency for the purposes of requesting the waiver.
Board member Sharon Warden asked whether the waiver is temporary, and Spencer replied that it is.
Board member George Archuleta asked whether the teacher has been hired for the class at J.C. Sawyer. Spencer said her understanding is that a retired teacher who is certified has agreed to take over the class.
“I just wanted to make sure that we were set to go,” Archuleta said.
Spencer explained that J.C. Sawyer staff decided not to reorganize the classes before a teacher was hired in order to maintain continuity for students.
Warden’s motion to approve the waiver request passed unanimously.