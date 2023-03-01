Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools students next year will take their first semester final exams after the Christmas holiday break instead of before it.
The ECPPS Board of Education approved calendars for both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years Monday night that incorporate the semester-end change.
Superintendent Keith Parker said the decision to end the first semester in January instead of December took into consideration feedback from teachers. There was a lot of discussion about a semester ending date, with some teachers favoring a December ending and others arguing for a January date, he said.
Monday’s decision reverses the policy the board adopted in February 2020 to end the first semester in December. That change took effect with the 2020-21 school year. School officials said at the time that the change was based on survey feedback from both school staff and the community.
Those surveys sought feedback on three possible calendars, with the calendar option billed as “option two,” ending the first semester before the start of the winter break, the preferred option of both staff and community.
Some board members remarked when the change was made that high school students and their parents had lamented for some time that students had to take exams for first-semester courses shortly after returning from their holiday break.
School officials also pointed to school reform advocates, who suggested that students would likely perform better on end-of-semester exams if they were scheduled before the holiday break, when course material is still fresh in students’ minds, instead of after it.
During Monday’s discussion, Parker noted that under the current calendar, in which the first semester ends before the holiday break in December, there are fewer days in the first semester than the second. For that reason, some teachers had expressed concern that students were being tested at the end of first semester on material they weren’t prepared for.
Parker said the new calendar should enable teachers to cover all material before the break, and then have time after school resumes in January to do purposeful review and remediation in preparation for testing.
Board member Tommy Old said he doesn’t know what the advantage or disadvantage is to ending the semester in January instead of December. But from what he’s seen, school districts ending the semester in December generally have better testing results than districts ending the semester in January, he said.
But Old said he agrees that if there are going to be additional days available in January, those days need to be used purposefully.
In his presentation on why the board should approve school calendars for two consecutive years, Parker listed several reasons for his recommendation. One benefit, he said, is that it helps parents plan for vacations. It also helps families with graduation planning, especially those families wishing to bring out-of-town relatives to town to attend the commencement ceremony.
Board member Angela Cobb, a former high school principal, said she appreciated Parker’s recommendation, noting there is value to having graduation dates set in advance.
Monday’s meeting, held at Weeksville Elementary School, also included recognition of accomplished students and staff from J.C. Sawyer Elementary School and Weeksville Elementary School.
According to the approved calendar for the 2023-24 school year, Aug. 28 is the first day of school for students, winter break begins Dec. 20, and graduation is June 7 at Pasquotank County High School and June 8 at Northeastern High School.
For the 2024-2025 school year, Aug. 26 is the first day of school, Dec. 23 begins winter break, and graduation is June 6 at PCHS and June 7 at NHS.