Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools officials gave a green light Monday to a plan for upgrading camera systems on 30 of the district's school buses.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education voted unanimously to back the purchase of 30 bus camera systems in order to bring all ECPPS buses currently on the road up-to-date, equipping them the same systems as the buses where cameras were most recently installed.
Responding to a question from board Chairwoman Sharon Warden, Chief Finance Officer Rachael Haines confirmed that the cameras will be paid for with federal ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds that have been made available to the school district in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board voted unanimously to place the cameras on the consent agenda for the June regular board meeting. The consent agenda consists of items the board has discussed at the committee level. Typically the entire agenda is approved in a single motion.
The expected cost for purchase and installation of the 30 new camera systems is $107,563.
In addition to standardizing equipment across the fleet, installation of the new camera systems also is expected to help with safety and accountability on school buses.
The equipment also could be helpful in contract tracing should COVID-19 numbers rise, according to school officials.
The company providing the equipment is Carolina Thomas LLC.
Each system consists of six cameras.
Members of the school board have been vocal advocates for upgraded camera systems on buses as part of a comprehensive effort to boost safety and discipline on buses.
Cameras at school buildings also have been an important of the board's plan for school safety over the past several years.