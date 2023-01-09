...AREAS DENSE FOG THIS MORNING...
Areas of dense fog have developed this morning. Most areas can
expect visibilities less than one mile. Brief visibility
reductions to around one quarter mile will be possible.
Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility due to
the fog. Drive at reduced speeds and use low beam headlights
only.
As 2023 begins, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools is still awaiting word from state education officials regarding the status of the district's plan to improve student achievement and remove its "low-performing district" designation.
An online review of actions taken by the State Board of Education at its two-day meeting Jan. 4-5 found no action taken on district improvement plans.
"As of right now we have not received official approval from the State Board of Education," said ECPPS spokesman Dexter Jackson-Heard said last week.
The N.C. Department of Public Instruction spokesperson did not reply to a request for an update on ECPPS' improvement plan late last week.
Jackson-Heard said one thing schools are already doing is keeping closer tabs on how each student is performing, using a state-developed process known as NC Check Ins.
The check ins help teachers identify students' strengths and their needs in each tested subject. The assessments are designed to give teachers a clearer, earlier picture of what students know so that they can help them perform better on state-mandated tests. ECPPS' low-performing designation is based on students' low scores on state testing in 2021-22.
The format for NC Check Ins is similar to that of the end-of-grade tests used to measure student performance and is considered by some a kind of practice run for those tests.
The school district also is preparing to work on a new strategic plan.
Jackson-Heard said Superintendent Keith Parker will make a presentation on the strategic planning process for the school district at the Jan. 23 meeting of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education.
As one of 29 districts identified several months ago as low-performing by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, ECPPS is required to submit an improvement plan to the N.C. State Board of Education.
ECPPS' improvement plan was not due to the state until December, but the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education approved the plan at its Sept. 26 meeting and district officials submitted it to NCDPI that same week.