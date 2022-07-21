SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 480 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN MARYLAND THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES
IN SOUTHEAST MARYLAND
DORCHESTER SOMERSET WICOMICO
WORCESTER
IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA
BERTIE CAMDEN CHOWAN
CURRITUCK GATES HERTFORD
PASQUOTANK PERQUIMANS
IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES
IN EASTERN VIRGINIA
LANCASTER MATHEWS MIDDLESEX
NORTHAMPTON NORTHUMBERLAND
IN SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA
ACCOMACK CITY OF CHESAPEAKE CITY OF FRANKLIN
CITY OF HAMPTON CITY OF NEWPORT NEWS CITY OF NORFOLK
CITY OF POQUOSON CITY OF PORTSMOUTH CITY OF SUFFOLK
CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG
GLOUCESTER ISLE OF WIGHT YORK
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AHOSKIE, BAVON, BOWERS HILL,
CAMBRIDGE, CAPE CHARLES, CAPE COLONY, CHESAPEAKE AIRPORT,
CHINCOTEAGUE, CRISFIELD, CURRITUCK, DEEP CREEK, EDENHOUSE,
EDENTON, ELIZABETH CITY, EXMORE, FENTRESS, FRANKLIN, GATESVILLE,
GLOUCESTER POINT, GREAT BRIDGE, GREENBACKVILLE, GREENBRIER,
HAMPTON, HANCOCK, HERTFORD, HORNTOWN, HORSESHOE, HUNTERDALE,
KILMARNOCK, LANCASTER, LEWISETTA, LILLY, MACEDONIA, MAVATON,
MERRY HILL, MIDWAY, MOUNT PLEASANT, NEW CHURCH, NEW POINT,
NEW POINT COMFORT, NEWPORT NEWS, NORFOLK, OCEAN CITY, ONANCOCK,
PEARY, POQUOSON, PORTSMOUTH, PRINCESS ANNE, QUITSNA, SAINT JOHNS,
SALISBURY, SHARON, SMITHFIELD, SUFFOLK, URBANNA, VALHALLA,
VIRGINIA BEACH, WILLIAMSBURG, WINDSOR, AND YORKTOWN.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will soon have student board members to offer advice and support to the board's seven elected members.
The elected board interviewed four student candidates at a special meeting Monday and plans to interview two others at its regular meeting next week. The board plans to vote next week to select two student board members.
"We are really excited to have our students here tonight for interviews," board member Pam Pureza said at Monday's meeting.
Board of Education Chairwoman Sharon Warden told student board member candidates that the board of education is "a very likable group" that has to "make some tough decisions at times." She added that having student board members could provide perspectives that might change some decisions the board makes.
The board's plan is to eventually have three student board members — one each from the Elizabeth City Pasquotank Early College, Northeastern High School and Pasquotank County High School. The Early College did not have applicants this year so there will be just two student board members to start, with plans to add an Early College representative next year.
"We were adamant that we wanted to have student representation on the board," Warden said.
An ad hoc committee to plan for student board members was selected in December. It was chaired by board member Pam Pureza. The board then adopted a student board member policy in February.
The board policy on student board members states: "The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Board of Education is committed to encouraging and facilitating active participation of students in the administration of their own education."
"We definitely want them to have an opportunity to bring to the table any concerns that they have after meeting with their student body," Warden said.
Among the contributions the policy cites as reasons for student participation include "new and different perspectives" and keeping the board focused on student success.
The policy says student members also will "create a direct link from the discussions and decisions made by the board to the youth of the community" and "advise the board of the views of their constituency."
Student board members "will not have an official vote in board matters but will be entitled to make a position statement on any issue to be recorded in the meeting minutes."
Student members also will not participate in closed sessions of the board.
Students interested in the student board member positions were invited to submit applications for the two seats that will be filled this year.