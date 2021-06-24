The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education is standing by its decision to limit in-person attendance at its meetings, citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The school board continues to prohibit members of the public from attending its meetings in person even though it has resumed holding those meetings in person for board members.
Beth Soja, an attorney whose firm represents the North Carolina Press Association, criticized that practice last week, saying the state’s Open Meetings Law requires public bodies that have resumed meeting in person to also allow the public to attend in person.
“Simply put, a public body may not meet fully in person and exclude the physical presence of members of the public,” said Soja, an attorney with Stevens Martin Vaughn & Tadych.
Sharon Warden, chairwoman of the ECPPS Board of Education, said the district’s own attorney disagrees with Soja’s opinion.
“I understand that our attorney disagrees with the claim that we are somehow violating the law by limiting public attendance at our meetings regardless of whether any of the board members participate by remote means or otherwise,” Warden said in a statement released by the school district.
Warden said “we have fashioned our meeting protocols and procedures around a number of factors such as crowd-gathering limitations, recommendations for social distancing provided by the (Centers for Disease Control), N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, and our own local Health Department, and other public health considerations.”
Warden noted other public bodies in the region have followed similar protocols.
Warden also said the school board has had “a great deal” of virtual attendance and participation in meetings “that exceed what we typically experienced before the pandemic.”
“To date, these circumstances have weighed in favor of limiting the number of people who attend our meetings in person, whether they be staff or members of the public,” she said.
She indicated the school board will take into account “all these kinds of circumstances as we schedule and arrange our meetings, and will allow for the public to return to actual attendance in our meetings as circumstances change and show that it will be safe to do so,” Warden said.
“I know I speak for the whole Board in saying that we look forward to ‘seeing’ the public at our meetings in the near future,” she said.
As of Friday, Albemarle Regional Health Services, the eight-county health department, was reporting only four active COVID-19 cases in Pasquotank County. That’s five fewer than the week before.
ARHS also reported only one additional positive COVID-19 case in Pasquotank between its weekly report released on Friday, June 11 and its report last Friday.
In another development related to local boards and the Open Meetings Law, attorney Amanda Martin of Stevens Martin Vaughn & Tadych said the local emergency declaration by the city of Elizabeth City in the aftermath of the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. does not exempt the City Council or Pasquotank Board of Commissioners from provisions of the Open Meetings Law.
“No, there is no exemption or alteration of the Open Meetings Law for anything other than declared, statewide states of emergency,” Martin said. “A local public body cannot make their own decision to do so.”