Before agreeing to a plan that would let students and families choose virtual education rather than face-to-face instruction, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education members have decided to hear what principals and teachers think of the plan.
Responding to concerns expressed by board members, Chief Academic Officer Amy Spencer said staff could meet with teachers and principals this week and bring the plan back to the school board at its Sept. 27 meeting.
Spencer and Rhonda James-Davis, chief of human resources and auxiliary services for ECPPS, presented information about the virtual learning plan Monday to the board's Personalized Education Committee.
When the board decided earlier this month that it wanted to offer a virtual education option for all students rather than just those with a medically documented need for it, the district was authorized to hire up to 25 additional teachers to handle virtual learning.
James-Davis explained that the district has sought additional teachers but so far has only identified four to be hired.
She said the district also has surveyed current ECPPS teachers to see which would be willing to offer simultaneous face-to-face and virtual instruction, or provide virtual instruction after hours or on weekends.
Of 79 teachers who responded to the survey, 52 said they would be willing to teach face-to-face and virtual simultaneously. The number who said they would be willing to teach students virtually evenings and weekends was 56. Included in both groups were 27 teachers who said they would do both.
The school district has about 450 teachers.
Spencer told the committee that the staff suggestion is to hire two to three teachers at each elementary grade level to provide follow-up after hours. All students signed up for virtual learning would be able to access direct instruction from their teacher through a live link to the classroom.
The district is not asking teachers to teach simultaneously under this model, Spencer said. The live link would not be interactive; it would only allow students access to the teacher's direct instruction being provided in the classroom.
Students would stay at the same school with the same teacher, Spencer said.
The plan drew many questions and concerns from board members.
"I'm confused as to how that is going to work," said board member Pam Pureza.
Spencer said all students would have access to direct instruction through the live link. Questions asked during live instruction could be answered in a number of different ways, she said.
Spencer said there will be teachers available to work with students after hours.
Pureza said she has a hard time understanding how it would work for kindergarteners, for instance.
"It's not perfect but we are a small district with small numbers (of virtual students) at every grade level," Spencer said.
Pureza asked whether the plan is realistic for students in grades K-5.
Interim Superintendent Eddie Ingram said he understands the concern. He said it's not a perfect way to offer virtual instruction, but is probably one of the best ways when you're trying to plan in such a short time-frame.
"I think it would work for those who want to do it," Ingram said, referring to virtual learning.
Ingram said he would recommend letting parents who want the virtual learning option for their child to try the staff's recommendation. If they find it doesn't work, their child could return to face-to-face instruction, he said.
"I recommend that we try this and do what we can," Ingram said.
Spencer and Ingram said they don't disagree with Pureza's concerns.
Spencer said the live link is a good way for students to still receive live instruction. It's better than simply receiving a packet of materials with no direct instruction, she said.
Spencer said the after-school support would address things not understood or not fully understood during the live class.
Board member George Archuleta asked whether this is not adding more work for teachers.
Spencer said the only required addition for teachers would be establishing the live link. She said it may be stressful for some teachers but is not really adding work.
Archuleta said he thinks that adds responsibility for the teachers. He asked whether there would be any compensation for teachers or additional support.
Board member Virginia Houston said she thinks teachers will be open to the plan.
"I think most teachers understand that this is something with which we are all dealing," Houston said.
Archeluta said some teachers are discouraged and some have left because they didn't like what they were having to do.
Spencer said she thinks the plan eliminates some of the stress from virtual instruction because it's only a live link and is not interactive during classroom time.
"It's not perfect but it is less stressful" than interactive virtual instruction, Spencer said.
Houston said she thinks teachers will appreciate the live link and the after-school support.
Board member Daniel Spence asked whether there has been input from principals and teachers.
"Have we really discussed this with those who are on the front lines?" Spence asked.
Spencer said she did get feedback from some teachers and principals.
Spence asked about the timetable for implementing the plan.
Spencer said she doesn't want to do it hastily. She said she would like to discuss the timeline with principals and teachers, probably sometime this week. Once that happens it should be able to be rolled out fairly quickly, she said.
Spencer said the plan has to be presented to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction by Oct. 5.
Spence asked how the board can make a decision in good conscience without consulting with those it most directly affects.
"I really, really would love to hear their side," Spence said, referring to teachers and principals. He said he just wasn't comfortable proceeding with the staff's live link recommendation at this point.
Walton asked if the board could get a report by the end of the week in order to be better prepared for the Sept. 27 meeting.
Spencer said she could do that.
Pureza asked to get feedback from every school level — elementary, middle and high school.
Ingram said he would ask for a decision one one or another at the Sept. 27 meeting so the staff will have time to prepare a plan to send to DPI.