The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education has voted to delay students’ return for in-person classes until Jan. 21, citing a spike in COVID-19 cases, a shortage of substitute teachers, and growing anxiety among school staff about the uptick in virus infections.
ECPPS elementary school students had been scheduled to return from holiday break for in-person classes on Jan. 6. Middle and high school students also were scheduled to return that day for a mixture of online and in-person classes.
Students will still return to classes on Jan. 6; however, all of their classes will be online. Face-to-face, in-person instruction will not resume for any students until Jan. 21.
Sheep-Harney Elementary School Principal Katina Waples told the school board at a special meeting on Monday that she has concerns about the rising number of COVID-19 cases. She also warned of a “grave shortage of substitute teachers” needed to cover classes when teachers are not feeling well, have tested positive for COVID themselves or must quarantine because of COVID exposure.
“This lack of substitute teachers places our teachers in a tough predicament where they must make tough decisions regarding whether they come to school even though they’re not feeling 100 percent or if they stay home with the possibility of not having 100 percent coverage in our building,” Waples said.
Other principals echoed Waples’ concern.
Elizabeth City Middle School Principal Delishia Moore told the school board that “at the middle school level there are no substitutes.” Students are being shifted from one classroom to another because of staffing issues caused by the pandemic, she said.
“I am very concerned for my own health at this point,” Moore said.
She and her colleagues prefer to have students on campus, Moore said. “However, we all want to be safe,” she said.
Moore said many parents seemed to be anxious about growing COVID case numbers as well. She noted that the number of students showing up for in-person classes has been decreasing.
River Road Middle School Principal Adrian Fonville and Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Early College Principal Amy Fyffe voiced many of the same concerns.
School nurse Cassandra Young told the school board the schools saw a spike in COVID cases among students and staff after the Thanksgiving holiday, and the expectation is that there will be even more of a spike after the Christmas holiday.
There were four COVID cases in the elementary schools before Thanksgiving and 14 afterward. Similarly, there were six cases at the high schools before Thanksgiving, and 14 since students return from the holiday.
The number of students and staff in quarantine because of COVID exposure has also risen sharply, Young said.
“We think that’s probably due to everyone getting together at Thanksgiving and having large groups,” Young said.
According to Albemarle Regional Health Services, total COVID cases in Pasquotank have now surpassed 1,500. Of that number, 153 were considered active on Monday. Thirty-seven COVID-related deaths have been reported in Pasquotank. Another 1,316 county residents who’ve contracted the virus that causes COVID have recovered from it. That’s more than 87% of cases.
Board member Sheila Williams’ motion to delay students’ return to campus until Jan. 21 passed by a 5-1 margin, with board member Pam Pureza casting the dissenting vote.
Pureza said she was concerned the plan could backfire, with some families actually extending holiday travel plans because of the delayed return.