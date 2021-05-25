Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools officials said Monday a shortfall in bus transportation for Weeksville Elementary has been resolved — but efforts to improve communication with parents about transportation are ongoing.
Parent Jason Gillis told The Daily Advance he received a message through the ParentSquare app around 1 p.m. Monday advising him his daughter’s bus would not longer make afternoon runs the rest of the week.
By 6:30 p.m. that same day the problem had been resolved, he said, but added he thought the incident reflected “horrible communication with the parents.”
“They didn’t specifically tell us what the reasoning was behind it,” he said of the transportation glitch that led to ECPPS’ Monday afternoon message.
At Monday’s meeting of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education, board member Daniel Spence said he had heard from parents who were concerned about getting late notice that their child would have to be picked up from school because there would not be bus transportation.
Amanda Hill, director of transportation for ECPPS, said a bus driver called on Friday and reported they not be able to drive for the rest of the school year.
“That put us in a major situation to where we had to split up as many kids as we could to put them on two different buses at Weeksville Elementary,” Hill said. “And apparently some parents were called to try to lighten the load. I’m not sure why.”
She said the transportation office had sent over a plan for splitting up the route between the two remaining buses for the school.
Hill said on Sunday night she received a message from another Weeksville Elementary bus driver saying they would no longer be able to drive after Monday.
“Again, that put us scrambling today, this afternoon, trying to get coverage,” she said, explaining she was able to get coverage for one bus and place kids between bus routes as much as possible. She said Weeksville Elementary now has enough bus drivers to cover its routes.
Spence asked if that information had been communicated to parents.
Hill said her understanding was the message went out to parents around 6 p.m. Monday.
Spence also asked about the notice at 1 p.m. Monday that transportation would not be available that afternoon.
“Is there any reason why we couldn’t do that earlier?” Spence asked.
“I was still trying to find coverage, hoping that we wouldn’t have to make that call,” Hill said.
Spence said he understands that in the past cafeteria staff and custodial staff have sometimes driven buses when needed.
“Was that not an option now?” Spence asked.
Interim ECPPS Superintendent James-Davis said it’s hard for cafeteria staff to drive a bus and still do their jobs.
Spence asked what the schools did differently in the past that allowed cafeteria workers to drive buses.
James-Davis said the overall workforce is smaller since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are fewer people on staff to pull from to drive buses, she said.
“So we’re short-staffed in the cafeteria as well as transportation?” Spence asked.
James-Davis responded that staffing is short in a number of areas.
“So what can we do to help?” Spence asked. “Because if a parent gets a call at 1 o’clock, and let’s say they’re in Virginia working, what can we do to kind of help?”
Spence said there seems to be a miscommunication with parents — a problem he wants to see solved.
James-Davis said there needs to be further conversation with the school’s principal.
Board member George Archuleta said he hates to see the school principal taking all the blame for the miscommunication.
James-Davis said she doesn’t think anyone is being blamed but there seems to be miscommunication.
“Can we get some follow-up on that?” Spence asked. “After you talk and figure out what our action is, can we get some follow-up on that one?”
James-Davis said she would follow up with the board.
Gillis wrote about about his frustration with transportation shortfalls — and communication with parents about transportation — in comments he submitted for the virtual public comment period at Monday’s meeting. His comments were submitted after ECPPS’ 2 p.m. deadline for comments for Monday’s meeting but he forwarded a copy to The Daily Advance.
“All of the technology, building improvement, etc., is completely worthless if the district cannot even get the kids to school,” Gillis said. “Repeatedly we are asked for more money for Chromebooks and iPads. Increased sales tax. Higher teacher pay. Why bother if you can’t run a bus?”
Gillis noted this was not the first time he had experienced problems with school bus transportation. He said his daughters went more than a month without bus transportation to school in the 2019-20 school year.
“Thankfully I am able to drop them off before work,” he said. “But I’m sure many cannot. And unfortunately I cannot regularly pick them up from school.”