Surveys of community members and Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools staff found that communication skills and an ability to work with diverse students and staff are among the traits most desired in a new superintendent.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education is working with the N.C. School Boards Association to find a new superintendent to replace Catherine Edmonds, who left in February of last year to take a position as assistant superintendent at the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.
Eddie Ingram, a former teacher at Northeastern High School and retired school administrator who served as superintendent of districts in both North Carolina and South Carolina, is serving as interim superintendent.
The top trait identified on the community survey was “understands how to provide safe environments for students and staff.”
Topping the staff survey was “communicates well with people of all races and socioeconomic status.”
Safe environments was rated second on the staff survey, and the communication trait was third on the community survey.
Second on the community survey was “knows how to get staff, students, parents, and community to work together to help children learn,” and “has strong human relations or ‘people skills’” was third on the staff survey.
The fourth and fifth traits, respectively, on the community survey were “understands how to effectively advocate for resources needed to operate the schools” and “should be accessible and respond to concerns in a timely fashion.”
The staff survey identified getting people to work together to help children learn as the fourth priority and “communicates well with all community groups” as the fifth trait desired in a new superintendent.
Two of the top five traits identified by staff center on communication. Communicating well with all community groups and communicating well with people of all races and socioeconomic status were listed as separate items on the survey.
The results of the surveys were presented to the school board Thursday by Jim O’Rourke from the N.C. School Boards Association.
There were 248 community surveys completed and 184 staff surveys completed.
“Your community numbers were very good,” O’Rourke said. “I think that was more than double what you all got the last time.”
The sixth through 10th traits identified in the community survey, in order, were: has strong human relations or people skills; has ideas and approaches to improve graduation rates and prevent dropouts; understands school finance, budgets and business management; has ideas and approaches to close achievement gaps; and communicates well with all community groups.
The staff survey’s ranking of sixth through tenth was: understands how to effectively advocate for resources; should be accessible and respond to concerns in a timely fashion; supports firm discipline in schools; understands how to, and is able to, effectively delegate authority; and has ideas and approaches to close achievement gaps.
Board member George Archuleta said he would like to see someone who communicates well with all races and also someone who is an innovator and will allow teachers to think outside the box.
Board member Virginia Houston mentioned communication skills and also a strong background in curriculum and instruction.
Houston said the superintendent should be able to provide good feedback for staff.
“I think we’re all looking for someone with strong leadership, which comes with experience,” said board vice Chairwoman Sheila Williams.
Board member Daniel Spence said he is looking for solid experience.
“I think they need to have a proven track record where you have seen the work that they have done,” Spence said.
Board member Rodney Walton said prior experience as a superintendent would be helpful. Good communication with the business community would also be important, along with understanding eastern North Carolina, he said.
Walton said he would like someone who is committed to being here.
Pam Pureza mentioned the ability to advocate for resources.
Chairwoman Sharon Warden said accessibility to all staff and community is important, along with good communication skills.
Warden said strong background in education is important, including time in the classroom.