The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education has apparently agreed on a new superintendent for the school district and will introduce the person after taking a final vote on their hiring next week.
The school board said in a press release Wednesday said it will meet in special session on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. "for the purpose of electing and introducing the new superintendent for our school district."
The special session will be held on the portico at Museum of the Albemarle. A reception will follow the board's vote where the public will get an opportunity to meet the new superintendent.
The board's press release doesn't identify the new superintendent.
Amanda Martin, an attorney for the N.C. Press Association, questioned the school board's plan to introduce the new superintendent to the public at the same meeting it's taking a final vote on their hiring. Martin said the state's Open Meetings Law allows boards like the ECPPS school board to discuss candidates in closed session "but not to make a decision."
The law states: "Final action making an appointment or discharge or removal by a public body having final authority for the appointment or discharge or removal shall be taken in an open meeting."
Even though it's apparently already invited the new superintendent to attend Wednesday's meeting and reception, the ECPPS board is taking the position that final approval of the person's hiring won't take place until then.
School board Chairwoman Sharon Warden said "the official vote will be taken to approve a contract for the candidate that we have chosen" at Wednesday's meeting.
Warden also noted the process being followed is the same one the board has used when it's hired previous superintendents.
"Our vote will be taken in open session and at that time, the candidate will be introduced to our district and to our community," Warden said. "We are simply following our agreed-upon protocol."
Eddie Ingram, a retired school superintendent, has been serving as interim superintendent since August of last year. Former Superintendent Catherine Edmonds left last spring to take a position as an assistant superintendent with the N.C. Department of Public Instruction. Edmonds recently left that position to take the job as chief of staff at N.C. Central University in Durham, NC Policy Watch reported this week.