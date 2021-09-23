The Board of Education could decide later today whether the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools moves forward with its plan to extend virtual learning to more students.
The board will hold an emergency meeting in the multi-purpose room at Central Elementary School at 7 p.m. A notice for the meeting states the board will be "considering the extended virtual learning plan and whether to change the direction given to (district) staff about developing the virtual learning plan."
When the board decided earlier this month that it wanted to offer a virtual learning option for all students rather than just those with a medically documented need for it, the district was authorized to hire up to 25 additional teachers to handle virtual learning.
Rhonda James-Davis, chief of human resources and auxiliary services for ECPPS, told the school board's Personalized Education Committee Monday the district has sought additional teachers but so far has only identified four to be hired.
She said the district also has surveyed current ECPPS teachers to see which would be willing to offer simultaneous face-to-face and virtual instruction, or provide virtual instruction after hours or on weekends.
Of 79 teachers who responded to the survey, 52 said they would be willing to teach face-to-face and virtual simultaneously. The number who said they would be willing to teach students virtually evenings and weekends was 56. Included in both groups were 27 teachers who said they would do both.
The school district has about 450 teachers.
Amy Spencer, the district's chief academic officer, told the committee ECPPS staff are recommending the district hire two to three teachers at each elementary grade level to provide follow-up after hours. All students signed up for virtual learning would be able to access direct instruction from their teacher through a live link to the classroom.
The district is not asking teachers to teach simultaneously under this model, Spencer said. The live link would not be interactive; it would only allow students access to the teacher’s direct instruction being provided in the classroom.
Students would stay at the same school with the same teacher, Spencer said.
Before agreeing to the plan, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education members said they wanted to hear what principals and teachers think of the plan.
Spencer said Monday staff could meet with teachers and principals this week and bring the plan back to the school board at its meeting scheduled for Monday. It appears the board will discuss the plan later today instead.
Because of social distancing protocols, there will be limited capacity for in-person attendance at today's meeting. Face coverings are required for those planning to attend.
Public comments won't be taken at the meeting unless the board votes to allow it. Anyone wishing to make a comment at the meeting may sign in before the meeting.
The meeting will be available via livestream at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us. Those wishing to make a comment to be read aloud at today's meeting should email it to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 5 p.m.