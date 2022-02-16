Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools officials will review the district’s mandatory COVID-19 masking policy this month in accordance with state law but most aren’t saying whether they will support a move to making mask-wearing in schools optional.
Other school districts in the area have made masks optional as COVID-19 cases appear to be on the decline. School boards in Perquimans and Chowan counties in fact made that decision on Tuesday.
Officials in Pasquotank said they are aware of COVID masking decisions in the other counties. However, most said they would wait until their upcoming school board meeting before making a decision. The board is scheduled to meet in open session at Pasquotank Elementary School on Monday at 5 p.m. The meeting will follow a closed session of the board which starts at 4:30 p.m.
Board member George Archuleta was the lone member of the ECPPS board to say Wednesday that he favors moving to a mask-optional policy.
“I think it is time to let adults decide if they wear one or not,” Archuleta said. “As far as students go parents should be allowed to decide.”
Board member Daniel Spence said he is still weighing the facts and waiting until he has heard the most up-to-date information before making a decision.
“I’m waiting to hear what the recommendation is,” Spence said, referring to ECPPS officials.
COVID case numbers are different in different counties, Spence noted, adding that he hasn’t seen the recommendation on Pasquotank County from Albemarle Regional Health Services.
“I haven’t heard from ARHS yet so I have no idea at this time,” Spence said.
According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, Pasquotank has seen 159 new cases of COVID in a seven-day period ending Tuesday. The county’s case rate — cases per 100,000 people — was 399.26, a decrease of nearly 100 since Saturday. The county’s positivity rate — the rate of COVID tests that come back positive — had fallen to 7.92%, down from 12.28% on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the number of positive COVID cases in the ECPPS district fell to seven last week after being 15 the week before. The four weeks prior to that, the district’s positive cases totaled 50, 97, 107 and 101, respectively. So far this week, four cases have been reported.
Spence said he would base his ultimate decision on input from health officials and feedback from community residents.
“My personal opinion really doesn’t matter,” Spence said. “I believe that every voice should be heard.”
Board Chairwoman Sharon Warden offered a similar viewpoint.
“As a Board of Education member, I can tell you that all perspectives and data are being considered,” Warden said. “And, as has been the obligation since the beginning of the pandemic, our board will be prepared to discuss all information and professional recommendations that are made.”
Board member Virginia Houston said she would not comment because mask policy is a board decision and the board has not discussed it yet.
“You don’t need to know my personal opinion,” Houston said.
Board member Rodney Walton said he, too, is awaiting the board’s discussion of the matter at its upcoming meeting. He said he is aware of decisions that have been made by boards in neighboring counties to make masks optional.
But he said he isn’t forming a fixed opinion until the board’s upcoming discussion.
ARHS input is important, Walton noted.
“I am not a medical professional so I would tend to listen to the experts as far as their opinion,” Walton said.
He added, though, that as a board member it’s his responsibility to consider all perspectives and make the best decision possible.
ARHS spokeswoman Amy Underhill said Wednesday that health officials understand the masking decisions are challenging for school officials.
“ARHS has continued to provide information and resources to our school systems and Board of Educations to empower them with the best and most accurate information possible to inform their decisions as elected officials,” Underhill said. “We fully support safe transitions to normalcy and understand these decisions are not made lightly.”
Underhill said school districts consider a number of factors.
“All of North Carolina remains in an elevated status currently based on the metrics used to make these determinations,” Underhill said. “Cases per 100,000 as well as percent positive rates are the current metrics being used. These are difficult to truly validate with the mass availability of home tests that are not reportable.
“These are all considerations that schools have to contemplate,” she added. “ARHS has provided up-to-date information on the metrics to local school leaders that can aid them in making the best decision to keep their students and staff safe and healthy. We know that these decisions are not easy but we fully support our school partners and the decisions they make toward prevention measures.”