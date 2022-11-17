...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM
EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Pasquotank, Camden, Western
Currituck, Chowan and Perquimans Counties. In Virginia,
Norfolk/Portsmouth, Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
No one was injured — and only minimal damage was reported — when the side of a truck brushed against the side mirror of an Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools bus Thursday morning, according to school officials.
The mishap occurred on a narrow residential street off Body Road, shortly after 8 a.m., according to ECPPS spokesman Dexter Jackson-Heard.
"The main thing is everybody is safe and it is nothing major," said Jackson-Heard.
The bus is thought to have been headed to River Road Middle School and Northeastern High School when it was brushed by the truck. Jackson-Heard said the mishap appears to have resulted from two large vehicles passing on a narrow street.
The bus was able to continue with the route.
An Emergency Medical Services official said no injuries were reported.