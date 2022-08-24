Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools officials are bracing for transportation woes when school starts Monday but expect to avoid the severe problems they encountered last year.
As of Wednesday afternoon there were 68 students who had signed up to ride a bus to school but had not yet been placed on a roster for a bus, according to ECPPS Superintendent Keith Parker.
By comparison, during the first couple of weeks of the last school year, there were about 800 students on a waiting list for bus transportation, Parker noted.
Parker said parents are being urged to sign up their kids for bus routes at this week’s school open houses. Back-to-school open houses were held at both Northeastern High School and Pasquotank County High School on Tuesday. Middle school open houses were slated for Wednesday and at elementary schools today.
With more signups coming at the open houses, Parker expects the number of students needing a spot on a bus route to increase.
“That number is a moving target,” he said Wednesday.
In response to the current situation, Transportation Director Amanda Hill is working to get the 68 kids on a bus.
“Depending on where they are on the list, they may get a bus route in a couple of days,” Parker said. “But we want to prepare parents to realize that as the list grows it will take longer to get kids on a bus. We can’t just put a kid on a bus. We have to re-route routes and make adjustments.”
School officials expect parents to find transportation for their children until a spot on a bus route becomes available, but are prepared to consider hardship cases on an individual, case-by-case basis.
“I would say to a parent who has extenuating circumstances or a hardship, please contact your school and we will do everything that we can to get your child on a school bus as fast as we can,” Parker said.
He emphasized in an interview Wednesday afternoon that although the situation is challenging, it has improved since last year.
“We’re working hard to improve but we have made a lot of improvements,” Parker said. “We’re in a better place than we were at the start of last school year.”
The challenge stems directly from the district’s shortage of bus drivers. Parker noted during Monday’s ECPPS Board of Education meeting that the district still needs to hire about 20 bus drivers to meet its operational needs.
“We have been hiring drivers throughout the summer,” Parker said, though he noted drivers are still needed. “We have the buses but we just don’t have the drivers.”
The goal is to get a student scheduled on a bus route as soon as possible, Parker said. That could be a couple of days but it also could take as long as two weeks depending on how much the waiting list grows, he added.
‘We are in a far better situation than we were,” he said.