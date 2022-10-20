...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SATURDAY TO
5 PM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Saturday to 5 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Candidates for the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education in next month’s election agree the schools will benefit from a stronger relationship with the community but disagree about how to strengthen that relationship.
The candidates participated in a forum held Wednesday evening at the Pasquotank County Courthouse by the Pasquotank County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
The forum was the second in recent weeks held for the five candidates vying in the Nov. 8 election for two Outside City Limits seats on the school board and the five candidates vying for the one Inside City Limits seat on the ballot. The Pasquotank Political Action Committee also held a forum for school board hopefuls late last month.
Vying for two Outside City Limits seats are Tommy Old, Tony Sawyer, Andrea Rosewall, and incumbent board members George Archuleta and Sharon Warden. Tommy Old submitted written statements to the forum and the other four participated in person.
Candidates for the Inside City Limits seat are incumbent board member Pam Pureza, Carol Peterson, Angela Cobb, Ronnie “Sugar Bear” Morris and Tara White. Pureza, Peterson and Cobb attended the forum. Morris and White were absent.
Answering a question from the audience about how the community should be involved in the local schools, Sawyer said people in the community need to make sure that students go to school prepared. He also said it’s important for everybody to be on the same page.
He said there’s an important role for board members to play.
“The first and the foremost thing is to listen,” Sawyer said. “If you come to me with (a concern), it’s going to be addressed.”
Archuleta stressed the importance of community volunteers in the schools. He said he regularly visits the schools himself to support students, teachers and staff.
Archuleta noted that a background check is required for volunteers and said he believes that “in this day and time” a background check is needed. His comments were an indirect response to Sawyer’s repeated insistence that the background check is unnecessarily invasive and discourages potential employees and potential volunteers from getting involved in the schools.
Sawyer was removed as a volunteer with the Northeastern High School football team after a background check found convictions from about three decades back on his record. He mentioned the background check a number of times during the forum, calling it unfair and a deterrent to hiring staff and bringing in volunteers.
Old, weighing in via a written statement submitted to the forum, cited the importance of board members listening to the community, teachers and staff.
Rosewall said it’s a mutually beneficial relationship when the community is involved in the schools.
“We have a wonderfully diverse community,” Rosewall said.
Warden urged greater community participation.
“Play an active role in the schools,” Warden said. “Play an active role in your child’s education.”
People in the community should attend school events, she said.
“Please, please be involved with us,” Warden said. “We want you there.”
She encouraged citizens not to hesitate to reach out to board members and share concerns. Warden also said the recent addition of student board members is a good way to ensure the board is getting feedback from students.
Old stated: “The community should be at the forefront of the educational process.”
Pureza also cited the recent addition of student board members, and said she would like to see a return to an active Teacher Advisory Council and Parent Advisory Council.
She said said the schools “need to do a better job of celebrating the positive things that we are doing.”
Cobb agreed with celebrating the positive things. “We need to tell our story better,” she said.
Peterson said more people from the community might attend school board meetings if the time were more convenient. She also said she is a big fan of the “DAD” program to involve more fathers and men from the community in the schools.