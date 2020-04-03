Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools has advised staff assigned to one district facility not to report for work after learning an employee was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for the regional health department said several of the 22 people in the region who have tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are now out of isolation.
In a press release, ECPPS did not name the facility where a staff member was exposed to the coronavirus. However, a school spokeswoman said it is not a school and is not connected to the school meals program that’s been in operation since the governor ordered the statewide closing of schools last month.
“We also want to assure our community that this employee was not involved in our meal services program and that this program was not impacted by this report,” ECPPS spokeswoman Tammy Sawyer said.
Sawyer said the school district was notified Thursday that a staff member at the unnamed facility was exposed to someone with COVID-19. After consulting with officials at Albemarle Regional Health Services, district officials were able to ask questions to determine the level of exposure, she said.
“Based upon the information received, it was determined that a quarantine was not necessary in this situation,” Sawyer said.
To ensure staff safety, ECPPS has advised employees assigned to the unnamed facility not to report until district personnel “have completed all sanitization procedures.” Sawyer did not provide a timetable for when those procedures would be completed.
“ECPPS has taken COVID-19 seriously and administration has worked diligently to ensure safety for those who continue to work in positions deemed essential, as well as for the families we serve,” Sawyer said.
While school facilities are closed, Sawyer said some ECPPS staff “have to report from time to time.” She said the district has implemented new schedules taking effect next week to limit staff’s possible exposure to COVID-19, even as it continues to serve meals and provide technological support for students’ remote learning. She said those measures were taken before district officials were advised of the employee’s exposure to someone with the coronavirus.
ARHS, meanwhile, did not report any new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Friday. As of Friday evening, the mulit-county health agency was reporting 22 cases of the respiratory disease in the region, including seven in Pasquotank and six in Bertie. One person, a Bertie resident, has died from the disease.
Responding to questions Friday, ARHS spokeswoman Amy Underhill said several area residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered. She noted that recovery times vary “based on individual response” to the virus. She did not say in which counties those who have recovered from the disease live.
Underhill said ARHS does not plan to release demographic information about COVID-19 patients, such as age and gender, similar to the information released daily by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
“ARHS does not plan to provide this information at this time,” she said. “Due to a low number of cases, demographic breakdowns would be considered identifiable indicators.”
Statewide, there are now 2,093 cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, 19 of which have resulted in death. Nearly 260 people remained hospitalized with the disease and there have been 31,589 tests for coronavirus conducted in the state, DHHS said.
There is at least one case of COVID-19 in all but 14 counties. Among counties in the region, only Camden and Tyrrell have not reported cases.