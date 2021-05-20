Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools officials are asking the county for around $12.8 million next fiscal year but just over $1.3 million of that is a reallocation of county money that the district never spent.
College of The Albemarle is asking for $2.4 million from Pasquo-tank, which is $70,000 less than its current allocation from the county.
Both educational institutions submitted their 2021-22 budget requests to county commissioners during a budget work session earlier this week. Commissioners took no action on the requests but they must approve the next county budget by June 30.
For the second-straight year, ECPPS has submitted a county operating request of around $11.3 million. ECPPS is also asking for $1.5 million from the county for capital projects but only $141,032 of that is for new projects.
The district is asking that $1.3 million appropriated for a HVAC project at Northeastern in 2019-20 that was never started be reallocated for other projects.
The capital request includes $350,000 for technology projects, including $250,000 for middle school security cameras. Other major projects on the proposed list including paving three different school parking lots at a cost of $470,000 and a painting project at Sheep-Harney Elementary School costing $236,000.
ECPPS will use about 90 percent of its operating request for systemwide support services ($5.8 million) and instructional services ($4.6 million).
COA President Dr. Jack Bagwell described the last year as “a year like no other” because of COVID-19 but said it was a good year for COA financially. He noted the college is asking the county for $1.7 million for operations for the third-straight fiscal year.
“It was a stable year financially,” Bagwell said. “We expect our operating expenses to remain relatively stable and we don’t expect any surprises coming up.”
COA is also asking for $700,000 for capital improvements after receiving $770,000 from the county in the current fiscal year.
“We are going to come in less than last year, which is always good news for the county appropriators,” Bagwell said. “We don’t think we need quite as much this year. We are going to only ask for what we need.’’
One capital upgrade that Bagwell said is very much needed are renovations to bathrooms in the Elizabeth City campus’s A Building.
“Bathrooms are getting a little old and dated,” Bagwell said. “Students and visitors are certainly not impressed when they walk into some of these.”
Repairing some of the parking lots is another project at the college that Bagwell would like to have done in the next fiscal year.
“We have some parking lots that are getting to the point where we are behind on them,” Bagwell said. “We want to make sure we get them done and not fall too far behind.’’
Commissioner Sean Lavin praised Bagwell for his presentation and for the work that is being done at COA.
“Any time you come in a little bit cheaper from the prior year, I know we all appreciate it,” Lavin said.
But future budget requests from COA will probably be higher.
Commissioners last month signaled support for providing major financial help for a new Health Sciences Simulation Lab on the Elizabeth City campus. The new facility is expected to cost around $13 million in 2024 dollars.
Board Chairman Lloyd Griffin III asked Bagwell for a timeline for the project so “we can start preparing ourselves for that.”
Bagwell said officials hope to establish a firm timeline for the lab after school projects in Currituck and Dare are completed in the coming months.
“We are thinking two, three years (until construction),” Bagwell said. “We are trying to get through the opening of Currituck in another two months and Dare shortly thereafter. I think what we hope for is three years out we are thinking about opening that building.”
Bagwell was referring to a Public Safety Building in Currituck which will feature educational space for COA and a new Dare campus facility in Manteo.