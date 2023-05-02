Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools and College of The Albemarle are seeking roughly an additional $600,000 combined in local funding from Pasquotank County next year.
County Manager Sparty Hammett also told commissioners during a budget work session Monday afternoon that his proposed 2023-24 fiscal year budget does not raise property taxes, water rates or solid waste fees for county residents.
ECPPS is requesting a total of $13.45 million from the county, $11.36 million of it in operating funds, which is the same as this fiscal year, and $2.1 million for capital improvements.
COA is asking the county for $1.86 million for operations, a 5% increase from the current fiscal year. It is also requesting $700,000 for capital projects, which is the same amount the college has requested from the county for the last two years.
The requests came as county commissioners began discussions Monday on the county’s 2023-24 fiscal year budget, which also included the county’s solid waste and water budgets. A second budget meeting to discuss the county’s general fund is scheduled for May 15. Commissioners must adopt a budget by June 30.
ECPPS’ total proposed budget is $71.3 million, with another $35.6 coming from the state and $12 million coming from COVID-19 funds allocated by the federal government. The district also receives various other revenue streams, including from the federal government.
ECPPS is also going to use $1 million from its fund balance to balance its budget. ECPPS Assistant Superintendent of Finance Rachael Haines told commissioners that will leave around $6 million in the school district’s fund balance.
The $2 million capital request is a $500,000 increase from the current capital allocation from the county and Haines presented commissioners a list of nine capital projects for the upcoming fiscal year.
The largest project is $700,000 for roof restoration at River Road Middle School and another $300,000 for a similar project at Weeksville Elementary School. There is also $500,000 allocated for painting at various schools and $300,000 for theater stage upgrades at three schools.
The district will also spend $150,000 for stadium bleacher repair and restoration at Northeastern High School.
“The roof repairs are a little more high dollar than what we requested (in the current fiscal year),” Haines said.
Superintendent Dr. Keith Parker told commissioners that much of the painting will be done over the summer break.
“We want to start moving quickly on some of this,” Parker said. “We want to try and go as fast as we can. We want to make sure at key schools when kids come back they have clean hallways they are walking through. We want students and staff to see the improvements.’’
Haines said that employee recruitment and retention remains a priority and that the district’s proposed budget continues an additional $400 teacher supplement and adds a $1,000 one-time sign-on bonus for certified teachers employed as of Oct. 1 of this year.
“That’s for new staff,” Haines said of the sign-on bonus.
The ECPPC budget also includes continuing the bus driver sign-on bonus of $1,000 that was first implemented in 2021-22. It will also increase the monthly attendance bonus for bus drivers from $23 to $100 and increase the annual attendance bonus from $250 to $1,000.
“So, a bus driver that shows up every day could get a $2,000 bonus at the end of the year,” Haines said.
COA’s request for $1.86 million for operations from the county is up from the $1.77 million it received from Pasquotank in the current budget.
COA President Dr. Jack Bagwell said the increase in the operations request is needed because of rising prices and the need for increased pay for some employees. He said that some COA employees are still making $10 an hour.
“Everything costs more, including insurance,” Bagwell said. “Cybersecurity and all of those things are getting astronomically expensive. We are asking for increases across all our counties to get our employees up to competitive wages. Those are the things driving the increase.”
COA plans to use some of the $700,000 in its capital funding request for security camera upgrades ($120,000), to correct a flooding problem in a building ($100,000) and for tree removal and landscaping ($100,000).
Bagwell said the current security camera system is outdated and COA is asking for funding to update the system to an Open Eye system and upgrade the old analog cameras to operate with the Open Eye system.
“We have some blind spots on campus and we need to make sure that we fix that,” Bagwell said.
Bagwell also told commissioners that he expects that another $12.5 million for COA’s planned $25 million expansion the Owens Health Sciences Center will be included in the next state budget, which is currently before the General Assembly.
COA received $12.5 million from the state last summer for the project and Bagwell said he has been lobbying state officials for the additional money.
“We are working through the legislative process for another ask,” Bagwell said. “Depending on who you talk too it is in the budget or in a budget bill in the (state) House. It looks promising and hopefully we have another $12.5 million heading this way.”
Pasquotank commissioners said last year they were committed to making up the remainder of the $25 million needed for the new health sciences facility but would continue to seek grant funding or state appropriations to defray the costs to county taxpayers.