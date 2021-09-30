School bus drivers this week pleaded with Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools officials for relief amid a severe driver shortage and what they described as abusive behavior toward drivers by students.
Three bus drivers addressed the ECPPS Board of Education during a public forum at the board’s regular meeting Monday night.
“One of the issues we have is with these students refusing to wear their masks,” Barbara Paige said, adding that she spoke on behalf of many other bus drivers. “In school they wear their masks but then when they get on the bus they don’t want to wear their masks and it’s like you have to fight with them to keep their masks on.”
Under federal regulations, students are required to wear facemasks when riding school buses.
Paige said drivers have found little support from school administrators in response to their concerns.
“We need more support from the school with this,” Paige said.
Another problem is students directing “foul language” toward bus drivers, she said. “Or they want to get up in your face. We don’t need that.”
Paige said her job is to transport students to and from school.
“I don’t need anyone standing up in my face giving me a hard time,” she said.
Interim ECPPS Superintendent Eddie Ingram said later in the meeting that he had not been aware of the bus drivers’ discipline complaints. He pledged to work on the issue right away.
Board of Education Chairwoman Sharon Warden said the district needs to strictly enforce the mask-wearing policy aboard school buses.
“If the kids aren’t wearing a mask then they should be taken off that bus until they wear that mask properly,” Warden said.
Warden said bus drivers need to fill out the paperwork if there is a discipline problem on their bus. And if the school does not follow up on the report then the driver should go to their supervisor and the supervisor should follow up as needed, she added.
Board member Rodney Walton said parents need to sign a contract that clearly states the behavior that will be accepted and not accepted on buses.
Tammy Sawyer, community schools coordinator, said the district doesn’t currently have a contract for bus riders. But she said it’s possible to develop one.
Board member Daniel Spence said he has heard from bus drivers for a while about disciplinary concerns. He said there needs to be accountability for discipline concerns that are not followed up on.
Ingram said school bus disciplinary matters can sometimes be a difficult call for school principals. Parents sometimes dispute what has happened and cameras aboard buses do not always show everything, he said.
But Ingram agreed that there needs to be robust enforcement of bus discipline. He said he plans to act quickly on the drivers’ concerns.
“Children don’t run the school district, the adults do,” Ingram said. “So we’ll work on it.”
Bus drivers Kathy Wilkinson and Cathy Cooper also addressed the school board.
Wilkinson said drivers are wearing their masks but students are refusing to wear their face coverings.
Wilkinson also said the district doesn’t have enough bus drivers. She said some drivers are having to make a second run to pick up another group of students.
Wilkinson said board members need to ride along on a school bus sometime to see what is actually going on. She also would like to see better communication with drivers.
“We get left out in the dark,” she said. “We hear things after the fact.”
Cooper said she has been driving a bus for 13 years and has never seen a situation as bad as what drivers are dealing with now.
“I have never seen anything like this shortage of drivers,” Cooper said.
The few drivers who are working now are pulling together and seeking to support Transportation Director Amanda Hill as she supports the drivers, Cooper said.
“She knows that we have her back,” Cooper said. “We try to have her back.”
Cooper said Hill has never let the frustrations of the job cause her to yell at the drivers.
“We have seen tears in her eyes because she tries to do what she can with the few drivers that we have,” Cooper said.
Cooper thanked the board for voting to increase driver pay. The board voted in August to raise driver pay to a minimum of $15.16 an hour and to pay bonuses of $1,000.
“But still y’all just don’t know what we are going through every day,” Cooper said.
Cooper said the worst part is not getting support from principals when students curse at bus drivers.
Warden thanked the drivers who spoke at Monday’s meeting. She said times are very challenging and the issues they raised will be discussed.
Hill, the district’s bus transportation director, told the board Monday that ECPPS has 39 buses and currently 47 drivers, with one driver slated to start Monday. The district is now 25 drivers short of what it needs for regular operations, she said.
Hill also explained the process that goes into updating bus routes and determining bus stops.
Ingram said he believes attendance districts need to be reviewed periodically to ensure they reflect population trends in the county.
Board member George Archuleta asked Hill what she thinks has been the biggest problem this year. He asked whether it was that parents didn’t sign up, or the COVID-19 pandemic, or something else.
“I think it was a little bit of everything,” Hill said.
Spence asked whether the school district had reached out to bus drivers for feedback similar to the way it had reached out to teachers for feedback recently.
“I absolutely do,” Hill said. “Every time I build a route I give it to my drivers and I ask them to drive it and report back to me any changes that need to be made.”
Archuleta said he appreciates Hill and all of the bus drivers.
Hill thanked the bus drivers for attending Monday’s meeting and voicing their concerns.