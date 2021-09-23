Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools has dropped its earlier plan to offer a virtual learning option to all students, deciding instead to limit it to just those students with a documented medical need.
The ECPPS Board of Education made the decision at an emergency meeting at Central Elementary School Thursday evening.
The decision followed virtual forums for ECPPS staff Wednesday evening where teachers reportedly made strong and passionate pleas not to implement the plan for an extended virtual option.
Noting the difficulties that have arisen with regard to the plan, interim Superintendent Eddie Ingram recommended the board direct staff to discontinue planning for the extended virtual option. He also recommended the board announce there will be no extended virtual option for students who do not have a documented medical need.
On a motion by board member Virginia Houston the board voted unanimously to accept Ingram's recommendation.
Ingram said Chief Academic Officer Amy Spencer handled herself with professionalism, grace and poise amid candid comments at Wednesday's meeting.
He also said he appreciates the candor of staff who have shared comments.
Parents have requested a virtual option beyond medical need but ECPPS staff have expressed concern about managing both in-person and virtual instruction, Ingram noted.
Ingram said the staffing currently is not adequate to offer a robust virtual option for students without documented medical need.
Board member George Archuleta thanked Spencer and community schools coordinator Tammy Sawyer for the way they handled the meetings with staff Wednesday evening. He said he particularly appreciated Spencer's calm response in the face of passionate comments by staff.
Board member Rodney Walton said the board listens to staff, and decisions this week have reflected that.
Walton said deciding not to extend the virtual option beyond those with a medical need was a hard decision but one that was important for everyone in the county.
Houston told parents the board will continue trying to find a way to offer a virtual option for families who want one.
Board member Daniel Spence echoed Houston's belief that the board will continue looking for a workable virtual option.
Spence also said he appreciates staff who took the risk of speaking up. He, too, appreciated Spencer's poise and stamina at the meetings.
Board member Pam Pureza thanked staff for being brave enough to speak up.
"We're here to do what's best for everyone involved," Pureza said.