...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO
2 AM EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with a few gusts up to 35
kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 8 AM Friday to 2 AM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
A local school employee has been charged with having a gun on school property after sheriff's deputies found a pistol in his vehicle while it was parked in a school bus garage parking lot.
Robert Kendall White, 53, of the 400 block of E. Broad St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Thursday and charged with misdemeanor possession of a firearm on educational property, a press release from the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office states.
According to the release, deputies were notified by Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools officials at 9:04 a.m. that a vehicle parked in the ECPPS bus garage parking lot at 1059 U.S. Highway 17 South had "a visible handgun located inside."
When deputies arrived, they located the vehicle and found it unlocked. The passenger-side window was rolled down about an inch and in "plain view" on the passenger seat was a black-colored, .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol, the release said.
Deputies determined the vehicle belonged to White, an ECPPS maintenance department employee. White was charged with a misdemeanor because of his employment with the school district, the release said.
White was being held at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond Thursday afternoon. He was released after posting bond, a jail spokesman said.
White's employment status with the ECPPS school district wasn't immediately known.