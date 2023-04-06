...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SATURDAY TO 11 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Saturday to 11 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
A local school employee has been charged with having a gun on school property after sheriff's deputies found a pistol in his vehicle while it was parked in a school bus garage parking lot.
Robert Kendall White, 53, of the 400 block of E. Broad St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Thursday and charged with misdemeanor possession of a firearm on educational property, a press release from the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office states.
According to the release, deputies were notified by Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools officials at 9:04 a.m. that a vehicle parked in the ECPPS bus garage parking lot at 1059 U.S. Highway 17 South had "a visible handgun located inside."
When deputies arrived, they located the vehicle and found it unlocked. The passenger-side window was rolled down about an inch and in "plain view" on the passenger seat was a black-colored, .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol, the release said.
Maj. Aaron Wallio of the Sheriff's Office said the pistol had ammunition in its magazine but no bullet in the chamber.
Deputies determined the vehicle belonged to White, an ECPPS maintenance department employee. White didn't work at the garage but maintenance employees apparently park in garage's parking lot, Wallio said.
When interviewed later, White acknowledged the firearm was his, Wallio said.
ECPPS spokesman Dexter Jackson-Heard said an "anonymous tip" led district officials to contact law enforcement about the pistol after it was observed in the vehicle at the bus garage parking lot.
The safety of students and staff was "never threatened or compromised" while the incident was investigated, he said.
"However, as a precautionary measure, during the investigation, all students and staff at Central Elementary School and the Bus Garage were secured inside their buildings," he said.
Dexter Jackson-Heard said White's employment with the district has been terminated.
White was only charged with misdemeanor possession of a firearm on school property because he was employed with the school district at the time of the incident, Wallio said. Had he not been a school employee, White would have been charged with a felony.
White was released from Albemarle District Jail after posting a $2,500 secured bond, a jail spokesman said.