Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools officials told Pasquotank commissioners this week that ECPPS’ long-range facility needs total almost $8 million over the next 10 years.
All the needs presented to commissioners would be for renovation projects at different schools in the district.
The district is required to submit a Facility Needs Survey to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction every five years. The district must list improvements and additional facilities that are needed to accommodate projected enrollments over a 10-year period that will provide safe and comfortable environments that meet mandated class-size requirements.
“This plan is a long-range plan that details what is needed to meet those requirements,” said ECPPS interim Superintendent Rhonda James-Davis. “We do have some flexibility to change these.’’
The five-year plan ECPPS submitted contains $4.1 million in needed renovations at six schools with major renovations needed at four schools.
The biggest single need in the district in the next five years is an approximately $2 million heating, ventilation and air-conditioning project at J.C. Sawyer Elementary School. A smaller HVAV renovation project at H.L. Trigg Community School is estimated to cost $584,000.
The district also told the state that a needed roof at Weeksville Elementary would cost around $839,000 and needed painting at Northeastern High would cost an estimated $526,000.
Projects listed in the last five years of the 10-year plan have an estimated cost of $3.7 million at nine different schools. The biggest item is a roof repair-replacement project at River Road Middle School. It would cost an estimated $1.8 million.
A $1.4 million HVAC project at Weeksville Elementary is also needed, school officials said.
“Some of the smaller projects include asbestos abatement,” James-Davis said.
The county is not bound to spend any money for the projects listed in the survey but the board has to be briefed on the district’s needs before the survey is sent to the state.
“These are just plans, it does not commit you to any of the projects,” James-Davis told commissioners. “It does not bind the school district or the county to any of the listed projects.”