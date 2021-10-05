The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education plans to have a new superintendent in place by next summer.
That’s according to Chairwoman Sharon Warden, who said the school board again plans to contract with the N.C. School Boards Association to help guide the board’s search.
“We will be meeting with a representative from the NCSBA at our October committee meeting to finalize our contract with them,” Warden said in response to an inquiry from The Daily Advance. “We have been in communication with them about our intentions to have someone in place by the first of July 2022.... We are all committed to finding an excellent candidate who is the right fit for ECPPS and our community.”
Eddie Ingram, an Elizabeth City native who began his career as a teacher at Northeastern High School, has been serving as interim ECPPS superintendent since Aug. 1. Ingram retired earlier this year as superintendent of the Berkeley County Schools in South Carolina.
Ingram took over after Rhonda James-Davis, currently the district’s chief officer for human resources and auxiliary services, stepped down as interim superintendent. James-Davis was named interim superintendent after then Superintendent Catherine Edmonds left in March to take a job with the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.
The board’s search for a new superintendent came up at its meeting last week when local civil rights activist Keith Rivers said he was concerned that he hadn’t heard anything about the board’s plans for naming a permanent superintendent.
Rivers, who was speaking during the public comment portion of the meeting, said his comments were not a reflection on Ingram’s service but instead a reminder that it’s important for accountability reasons for ECPPS to have a permanent superintendent in place. He urged the board to begin the superintendent search without delay.
In other public comments at the meeting, Mitchell Coffey, who noted he is employed as an ROTC instructor at Pasquotank County High School, spoke about low morale among educators.
“There is a problem with communication,” he said.
Teachers are communicating with each other but do not have open lines of communication with administrators, Coffey said. “Nothing is going up to the top,” he said.
He said his military experience taught him the importance of assessing morale and, “Ma’am, sir, morale is not good.”
Teachers are glad to be back in school teaching students face-to-face but also concerned about potential exposure to viruses, he said. Coffey said there was federal money made available for sick leave but now it’s unclear where that money has gone.
“A great way to destroy morale: mess around with people’s pay, mess around with their health, mess around with their schedule, mess around with uncertainty,” Coffey said. “And we’ve got that all happening right now.”
Jason Wise in comments submitted to the board via email commended both board members and Ingram for listening to teachers’ concerns and responding to them.
“Now I believe it is time to have the same willingness to listen to the CDC and to the parents,” Wise said. “My son, like many students, was recently quarantined from school for 14 days. It was unfortunate that my healthy yet quarantined junior was not able to receive instruction to assist in completing his assignments. While I am thankful that our teachers’ pleas have been heard regarding virtual learning, I am concerned over the length of his quarantine.”
Wise said he understands ECPPS policy calls for a 14-day quarantine following a close contact with someone who is positive for COVID-19. He said he also understands the policy allows no possibility of reducing that time.
CDC recommendations state a negative test administered between days five and seven after exposure negates the need for quarantine, Wise said.
Wise said it’s silly not to follow the CDC’s recommendation. He also said a rapid test result should be deemed sufficient.
Heather Holsinger, also in comments submitted via email, asked how long ECPPS plans to continue quarantining students every time a fellow student tests positive for COVID-19. She also asked why COVID-19 is being treated as a bigger threat than the flu.
As of Tuesday, the ECPPS district had reported 193 COVID-19 infections among students and staff. Nearly 60% of the infections have been reported at four schools: Pasquotank and Northeastern high schools and River Road and Elizabeth City middle schools.