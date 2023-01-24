...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 AM
EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 1 PM Wednesday to 5 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools is starting work on a new strategic plan that ECPPS Superintendent Keith Parker says will spur innovation and help students find and achieve their future dreams.
The timetable calls for the plan to be written this summer and implemented beginning with the 2023-24 school year.
Parker told the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education Monday that gathering input for the plan will include listening to teachers, staff, students, families and community members.
The student input will come from taking time to listen to students’ concerns, dreams and hopes, he said. One way to do that, he said, is to have board members and other strategic plan participants ride school buses in the afternoon and engage students in conversation.
District officials also plan to make a series of what Parker is calling “inspiration visits” to places where positive and innovative things are happening in schools. Board members, staff members and members of the community will be included in the visits, he said.
“We want to go to places that inspire us,” Parker said.
Parker told the school board that through intensive learning and the inspiration visits, those involved in the strategic planning “will internalize a compelling case for change — a deeply held conviction that schools must change to meet the needs of all students.”
Parker said school officials hope to have a lot of data for the plan by June.
Board member Angela Cobb said she appreciates the excitement Parker is bringing to the strategic planning process.
ECPPS is charged with preparing students to have the resiliency they will need to navigate the challenges that lie ahead, Parker told the board.
“The world has changed,” he said.
But where there is great challenge there is great opportunity, he added.
Parker revisited comments he made last week at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Prayer Breakfast, in which he encouraged attendees to imagine seeing a future headline in The New York Times recognizing ECPPS as a national leader in education reform.
He reiterated that he believes the community has everything it needs to make the changes that will enable all students to fulfill their potential.
“Don’t tell me that can’t happen,” Parker said.
Parker mentioned earlier in the meeting that he is “fired up and ready to go” when he thinks about the potential of young people in this community.
“When I look at our young people I am encouraged,” he said.