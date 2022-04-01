The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold a second round of interviews with superintendent candidates this month with an eye on having a superintendent in place by July 1.
ECPPS spokeswoman Tammy Sawyer noted that the district’s superintendent search resulted in 30 applicants from 11 different states and territories. That’s fewer than the 39 applicants who applied during the district’s 2018-19 search that led to the hiring of Catherine Edmonds.
“The board is following the process as indicated in the published timeline as closely as possible,” Sawyer said. “They will hold the second round of interviews in April, which will include multiple finalists.”
Edmonds, who was hired in July 2019, left in March of last year to take a position as assistant superintendent with the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.
Eddie Ingram, an Elizabeth City native who retired last year as superintendent of the Berkeley County Schools in South Carolina, has been serving as interim ECPPS superintendent since last August.
Surveys of staff and community members rated communication skills and an ability to work with people of diverse backgrounds as high priorities for selecting the next superintendent.
Angela Cobb, who retired after serving as principal at Northeastern High School, told the board earlier this year it is important to provide members of the public an opportunity to interact with finalists in some kind of public forum in order to ensure the superintendent will be a good fit for ECPPS.