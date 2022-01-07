Northeastern and Pasquotank County high schools switched to remote learning for Friday and canceled all high school-related sports events because of an increase in districtwide COVID-19 infections.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools spokeswoman Tammy Sawyer confirmed that both PCHS and NHS moved to remote learning Friday because of a staff shortage. She did not immediately know how many staff members were absent from the schools but said the absences were enough to force the district to switch to remote learning at both campuses.
Sawyer said that for now the shift to remote learning would only be for Friday. Schools are working to provide adequate staffing moving forward, she said.
Having to switch to a remote learning schedule on Friday also forced the cancellation of after-school games and activities on Friday.
“All home and away athletic games/activities scheduled for Friday through the weekend will be rescheduled,” a post on the ECPPS Facebook page states.
Northeastern’s boys and girls varsity basketball games set for Friday night at Camden County High School were postponed. According to a Camden High front office official, Manteo High was scheduled to play the Bruins in the Eagles’ place.
Also canceled for the weekend was a high school wrestling tournament that Northeastern was hosting.
“We will have to cancel the 2022 River City Invitational scheduled for Jan. 8,” a tweet posted Thursday by the account NHS Eagles Wrestling states. “Due to rising COVID infections that have affected our staffing in our school system, ECPPS have canceled all sports through the weekend, which includes our tournament.”
ECPPS will continue to monitor staffing levels. If it becomes necessary to extend remote learning, that announcement will be made to parents through Parent Square and on social media.