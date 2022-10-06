Nine candidates for three seats on the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education were asked their views on “critical race theory,” social and emotional learning, and “gender indoctrination” at a candidates forum last week.
Angela Spear Cobb, Ronnie “Sugarbear” Morris, Carol Peterson and incumbent board member Pam Pureza, who are candidates for the board’s Inside City Limits seat, participated in the Sept. 27 forum at Journey Christian Church. Tara White, another candidate for the seat, did not attend the forum.
All five candidates for the school board’s two Outside City seats attended the forum, which was sponsored by the conservative Pasquotank Political Action Committee. They included Tommy Old, Andrea Leigh Rosewall, Tony Sawyer, and incumbents Sharon Warden and George Archuleta.
A question by forum moderator Ron Payne, a former principal at Northeastern High School and past candidate for a seat on the board, asked candidates whether or not they would support the teaching of topics such as CRT, social and emotional leaning, and gender indoctrination.
CRT, according to multiple sites, is a theory that all U.S. social institutions, including the educational, criminal justice and healthcare systems, are embedded with racism that affects how laws, regulations and rules are applied, leading to different outcomes for people according to race. ECPPS Superintendent Keith Parker told the Elizabeth City Rotary Club last month that CRT is not part of the state’s standard course of study and that the state curriculum is what ECPPS teaches.
Many school districts, including ECPPS, do incorporate some form of social-emotional learning. According to the Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning, SEL “is the process through which all young people and adults acquire and apply the knowledge, skills, and attitudes to develop healthy identities, manage emotions and achieve personal and collective goals, feel and show empathy for others, establish and maintain supportive relationships, and make responsible and caring decisions.”
In response to a question from The Daily Advance regarding CRT, SEL and gender indoctrination, ECPPS spokesman Dexter Jackson-Heard this week said, “Teachers in ECPPS follow the North Carolina Standard Course of Study when planning and teaching lessons. These standards are posted on our website. Our teachers are focused on providing academic opportunities so that all of our students are successful.”
Jackson-Heard also noted a process for parents to address questions and concerns about the curriculum. “Board of Education Policy 3210 provides parents with a process to inspect and object to instructional materials,” he said.
Some candidates at last week’s forum insisted a simple “yes” or “no” answer to Payne’s question about CRT, SEL and gender indoctrination was not realistic. Some others did answer with a clear “no.” None answered with an unequivocal “yes.”
Cobb, a former Northeastern High School principal, said she understood the question was asking for a straightforward “yes” or “no,” but countered that she didn’t think the question could be answered that simply. She said educators have to take a careful look at every situation they are put in, teach students to be critical thinkers, teach students to respect differences, and ensure that students know they can be safe and will be respected when they are at school.
Schools need a positive climate and a respectful culture, she said.
Morris echoed Cobb’s response.
“I’m with Angela on that,” Morris said. He said he didn’t think the answer was “yes” or “no.” The schools need to emphasize safety and work to have a better environment, he said.
Peterson agreed that schools need to respect students. She went on to add, however, that CRT. social and emotional learning, and gender indoctrination are “very dangerous.” The path can lead to transgenderism and allowing boys in a girls’ restrooms, she said, adding that “excluding parents from these issues is atrocious.”
It’s dangerous to allow the topics into the classroom and she would make it her job as a school board member to keep them out, Peterson said.
Pureza arrived late due to a work-related conflict but was able to answer most of the questions.
In response to the CRT, social and emotional learning and gender indoctrination question, Pureza said she does not believe in gender indoctrination but does believe in respecting everyone. She said she doesn’t support teaching CRT but is not aware of it being taught in ECPPS.
Pureza said that social and emotional learning is at the forefront of what ECPPS is working on right now. She said it’s important because of the emotional hardship suffered by staff, teachers and families over the past two years. Parents and children in the school district have experienced not only COVID-19 but also protests during the same time, Pureza said.
Pureza was referring to ongoing protests in the wake of the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by officers of the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office in April 2021.
Doing a good job with social and emotional learning is an important goal for ECPPS, Pureza said.
In his answer, Old was straight to the point: “My answer is no.” He said teachers need to teach academics. Social and emotional learning and CRT are “highly improper,” he said.
Rosewall, however, said she knows from her experience as a pre-K teacher that social and emotional learning is very important. Schools need to respect the diversity in the community, Rosewall said. Schools also need to serve the “whole child,” and that includes the child’s social and emotional needs, she said.
Sawyer said he could not honestly answer the question because he doesn’t know enough about CRT and the other topics to be able to answer.
Warden said teachers in ECPPS follow the North Carolina standards. She also believes parents should be involved in their child’s education.
Warden said that when she was teaching high school English, there were times when a parent would object to the novel that had been assigned for students to read. When that happened, she said, she invited the parents to meet with her and discuss their concerns. That kind of open communication between teachers and parents is the key, she said.
“It’s about communication, and a relationship with the parent, each teacher in the school and the student,” Warden said.
Archuleta said he couldn’t improve on Cobb’s answer. “That’s exactly how I feel,” he said.
Candidates also discussed the role of school board members, and especially the need to avoid using the position for personal benefit.
Morris said it’s important to listen to everyone and take their input seriously. He said that when he was working in school facilities maintenance, ECPPS officials did not pay attention to his suggestions for improving ventilation to deal with COVID-19.
”I was told that (COVID-19) would soon go away,” he said.
Cobb said she was brought up to understand that “position does not give you special privileges.”
”I believe in treating everybody fairly,” Cobb said. “I believe in loving everybody equally.”
Peterson said all board positions are equal positions. She also said she got a kick out of seeing Superintendent Parker driving a school bus recently. She said that helps set the right tone for the schools.
Pureza said no one on the board makes a decision alone. The board works as a team and the majority rules, she said.
Old said that while serving on the board he would still think like a teacher.
”I have always considered myself a teacher at heart,” he said.
Rosewall cited the importance of service.
”Life is better when you devote it to the service of others.” she said.
Sawyer responded to Pureza’s statement that no board member can do anything alone by contending that some board members do exercise an outsize influence by “brainwashing” other members.
”One of the things I would never do is use my position to benefit myself,” he said.
Warden said board members are available to listen to the community.
”Every student matters,” she said. “Every board member matters.”
Archuleta said he was raised by a working man and grew up using an outdoor toilet.
”I don’t like to be called Mr. Archuleta,” he said. “Everybody who knows me knows that my name is George.”