Nine candidates for three seats on the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education were asked their views on “critical race theory,” social and emotional learning, and “gender indoctrination” at a candidates forum last week.

Angela Spear Cobb, Ronnie “Sugarbear” Morris, Carol Peterson and incumbent board member Pam Pureza, who are candidates for the board’s Inside City Limits seat, participated in the Sept. 27 forum at Journey Christian Church. Tara White, another candidate for the seat, did not attend the forum.