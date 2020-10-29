Each of the three candidates for the Outside City Limits seat on the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education makes a different argument for why he is the right leader for the challenge of improving schools in the midst of a pandemic.
Ron Payne, a former principal at Northeastern High School, cites his experience as a principal.
“I bring 22 successful, effective years as a school administrator,” he said.
Payne notes that when he was principal at Northeastern High School the graduation rate rose from 88 percent to 94 percent. His last year at the school the dropout rate was one of the lowest in the state at 0.24 percent, he said.
“We just need experienced educators on the school board,” Payne said.
But Denauvo Robinson, the board’s current chairman who is seeking re-election, said the middle of a pandemic is not a good time to change the board’s leadership.
“I’m a proven leader, I’m an educator and I think that at this point in time we need continuity on the board,” Robinson said. “Changing in the middle of this situation could be detrimental to the forward movement of the school system.”
Robinson said Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools had a smooth transition from the classroom to the cloud in March when schools were ordered to stop in-person learning because of the COVID threat and switch to remote instruction. The transition went well and district leadership learned a lot from the experience, he said.
Robinson also said scheduling exams for high school students before Christmas was a good change and one he had championed.
Daniel Spence, a local pastor and business owner, said he has a heart for students and for all people, particularly as they navigate the challenges of the pandemic.
He said he has a daughter who’s a student in ECPPS and he knows a number of educators who work for the district. He said he wants what is best for students and staff alike.
“I’m going to have their best interests at heart,” Spence said.
The three candidates are vying for Robinson’s Outside City Limits seat in Tuesday’s general election.
Robinson said that in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, ECPPS has kept safety at the forefront.
“We did what we thought we should do,” Robinson said. “Our top priority was looking at the science, looking at what other people were doing, and then making a decision based on our numbers and what we thought was best for our students, staff and parents.”
Spence said he is reluctant to second-guess how school officials have handled the pandemic response and the recent return to in-person learning for students in grades pre-K through 5.
“This is new for everyone,” he said.
But Spence said he is glad to see students back in classrooms.
“I am excited that they have opened it back up now,” Spence said.
Some students really need face-to-face instruction, Spence said. And some students need to be involved in sports in order to stay focused, he added. So he’s glad to see some sports beginning to come back.
“I’m excited to see where they are now,” Spence said.
Payne said safety has to be considered but the focus needs to be on getting all students back in the classroom.
“We need to open the schools safely for everybody,” he said. “We lost a lot of instructional time. We need to get kids back in schools.”
Students learn more in the classroom, Payne said.
“Remote learning is tough,” he said.
Robinson said online learning actually works better for some students. And the number of students who thrive through online learning is higher than school officials might have originally thought, he said.
Spence said the key is to listen to classroom teachers.
“I think one of the best things they can do to improve remote learning is to really, really get the opinions of the educators who are actually teaching the children during this season,” Spence said. “We need to consult those who are actually doing the job right now.”
Spence said paying close attention to those actually in the classroom is always the best approach.
“Just be open and communicate,” Spence said. “We need to listen to people and hear the concerns.”
Referring to his opponents, Payne said both are great candidates.
“One has a great heart but no experience with education,” Payne said. “The other is the (school board) chairman and has watched the district go backwards.”
Robinson said remote learning has improved since it began. He said teachers have gained experience as they have gleaned the best practices from around the country.
“We’re raising what we’re doing to the next level,” Robinson said.
Robinson said one bad thing about the extended period of remote learning this year is that school leaders won’t know how much ground students have lost academically until later. That is going to be a challenge, not just in ECPPS but across the country, he said.
Payne said ECPPS desperately needs consistency of leadership. He noted the district has had two superintendents and an interim superintendent in three years.
ECPPS has been losing too many principals, assistant principals, teachers and students to surrounding school systems, Payne said.
“We need to make a change to where people will want to stay in our school system,” he said. Consistency in leadership will help with that, he said.
Robinson said the district already has good qualified principals and other administrators. Superintendent Catherine Edmonds has put together an excellent executive team, brought in some great principals and “grown” some assistant principals into great principals, he said.
“That is going to be a really strong thing for us as we move on,” Robinson said. Teachers will return when they see stability and improving schools, he added.
Payne said Northeastern always met or exceeded state expectations when he was principal. All schools in ECPPS should do that every year, he added.
No school in ECPPS should be in “D” or “F” status, he said.
“It goes back to consistency in leadership throughout the district,” Payne said.