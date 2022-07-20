Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Superintendent Keith Parker told local economic development leaders Wednesday that the district is exploring all options to overcome a shortage of school bus drivers and get students to school on time.
Parker told the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Economic Development Commission that one option ECPPS is exploring is opening its elementary schools 30 minutes earlier for morning tutoring and breakfast. School start times will not change, he said.
Parker became the ECPPS superintendent on July 1 after previously serving as an assistant superintendent with Dare County Schools.
Parker said ECPPS has applied for a grant that could be used to pay some staff to open the doors at the elementary schools at 7 a.m.
“If we receive the grant, we would be able to open our elementary schools at 7 a.m. for morning tutoring and breakfast,” Parker said. “This would allow our buses to run two morning routes. Our school start times will remain the same as last year. We hope to have more information on this soon.”
ECPPS, like most school districts across the state, is facing a shortage of school bus drivers. He said if the district could hire an additional 10 drivers this year that it would have a significant impact on bus routes.
“We need bus drivers and we need them bad,” Parker said. “That is a realistic number for us to shoot for. We are doing everything we can to hire new drivers so that we can increase the number of bus routes that we offer.”
Parker said that over the past two years the district has had to “park” 35 to 40 school buses because of its driver shortage. The COVID-19 pandemic is one reason for the shortage.
Parker said the district offers a competitive compensation package for drivers. Last year, the ECPPS Board of Education raised starting driver pay above $15 an hour and awarded all drivers a $1,000 bonus.
“If anybody is interested in driving a school bus, we can be competitive on the pay and there are some benefits that come along with that,” Parker said. “We encourage anyone with an interest to reach out to us.’’
One problem school districts are facing in hiring drivers is that a bus driver must obtain a commercial driver’s license and that process now includes a longer certification course. Parker said that the N.C. Department of Transportation is “backed up” by two to three months in issuing CDLs.
“We have some people trying to get their CDL but the delay with DOT right now means we are behind in restoring our bus driver supply,” Parker said.
The district has around 100 job openings but Parker told the EDC that just a small number of those openings are for teachers. He said the number of open jobs is a “pretty average number” for districts of similar size.
“We are actually doing pretty well on hiring and recruitment right now,” Parker said. “What encourages me is, out of those 100-odd postings, a very small number are teaching positions. We have done a pretty good job of getting teachers in classrooms but we have some ways to go.”
To help fill teacher vacancies, Parker earlier this week sent a personal email to every recent graduate of Elizabeth City State University, East Carolina University and N.C. State University asking them to apply at ECPPS.
“I’ve had a couple of folks reply to me and we are trying to set up interviews and go forward,” Parker said.
Parker told the EDC that ECPPS would like to partner with community leaders to offer assistance to new teachers such as helping them locate a place to live.
“We have to help them move here,” Parker said. “That could be an overwhelming thing if you just graduated from college. The reality is with the teacher shortage is that a lot of our new teachers are going to be 21, 22 years old. We need to find a way to help these young college graduates find a place to live when they get here to Elizabeth City.”