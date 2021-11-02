Local school officials have agreed to make the day after Veterans Day an optional workday for teachers in recognition of their work, despite continuing challenges, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education approved a calendar change Monday making Friday, Nov. 12, an optional workday for teachers.
ECPPS Chief Academic Officer Amy Spencer explained during Monday's Board of Education meeting that the district was excited at the beginning of the school year to welcome students back for in-person instruction.
"With that being said, COVID has still proven to present challenges," Spencer said. "With quarantines, isolations caused by the virus, and limited substitutes, educators across our district have worked tirelessly to cover classes and assist wherever needed. They have consistently gone above and beyond their regular duties and responsibilities."
Spencer noted state law obligates teachers contractually to work 215 days during the school year. For that reason the district cannot give teachers an additional day off.
What she recommended instead was designating Nov. 12 as an optional teacher workday "so that educators can have the opportunity to have some time to plan, and/or take appropriate level — whichever they deem that they need."
A motion by board member Virginia Houston to accept Spencer's recommendation passed unanimously.
"Sometimes you have to do things and follow your heart," Chairwoman Sharon Warden said at the close of the special meeting, referring to the board's decision.
With Nov. 12 now an optional teacher workday in ECPPS, that means there will be no school for students that day.
Nov. 11, which is Veterans Day, already is a holiday for all schools except the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Early College. The Early College has students in classes at College of The Albemarle on Nov. 11 so it's a teacher workday at the Early College. It wasn't immediately clear if Early College students are affected by the optional teacher workday on Nov. 12.