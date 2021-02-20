Principals and teachers in Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools are closely monitoring students and staff members’ social and emotional well-being amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Three ECPPS principals offered updates on their consolidated improvement plans during a school board committee meeting earlier this week, and part of their presentation involved how students and staff are holding up during the pandemic.
Principal Delishia Moore said Elizabeth City Middle School offers students a variety of leadership development opportunities. Being involved in leadership development improves student attendance and academic performance, she said.
Students are involved in what she described as “social” and “emotional” sessions every day.
In addition, teacher working condition survey results are reviewed every two years.
Moore said 96 percent of ECMS staff returned for the 2020-21 school year and 97 percent have been in attendance at least 95 percent of the days students have been in school.
No classrooms have had to close down because of a positive COVID-19 contact, Moore reported.
At Elizabeth City Pasquotank Early College, Principal Amy Fyffe noted the school is providing both “social and emotional learning” to support students’ academic performance.
Many Early College students who are in college classes have taken on jobs where they are working during the day or late at night, “so that has presented some additional challenges for our students,” Fyffe said.
The school’s Introduction to College course is good preparation for the kinds of things students need to be able to do to be successful in college, she said.
Fyffe said student grades improved for the second nine weeks regardless of whether the students were learning remote or face-to-face in a classroom.
Fyffe also noted the Early College will reach a milestone this year: it will field its first graduating class. Fyffe noted that every senior will be graduating with college hours that can be transferred to a college or university.
She also said members of ECP Early College’s graduating class, because they’re dual enrolled in high school and college courses, have saved more than $330,000 on college tuition.
River Road Middle School Principal Adrian Fonville said some students are not showing up for small group instruction at his school. The teachers are reaching out to parents and students in order to encourage participation, he said.
“We do realize that relationships are key,” Fonville said. “We’re not blaming the kids. We’re not blaming the parents. We just have to establish stronger relationships and find out how we can connect with those students.”
River Road offers social and emotional sessions for students twice a day.
“Students enjoy the SEL sessions,” Fonville said, using an acronym. “If you pop up in the SEL session you will see lots of conversation. They (students) want you to know what is going on with them. Whether it’s good or bad, they want to talk.”
Amy Spencer, chief academic officer for ECPPS, told school board members that attendance remains a challenge for students when they are learning remotely. The challenge has been there since remote learning began in March of last year, but it has shifted a bit, she said.
“Now it’s mostly where students attend (an online class) in the morning but they do not come back on in the afternoon,” Spencer said. “And then additionally there are still connectivity issues.”
Some students report “spotty connections,” she said.
Teachers have reported challenges keeping students engaged in remote learning as well as finding time for personal contacts and parent-teacher conferences.
Teaching face-to-face simultaneously with teaching remote students is a challenge for teachers, Spencer said.
To address those challenges, teachers and principals are increasing their communication with parents and students. Some teachers are doing home visits to the extent that they are permitted and safe.
Principals are also helping teachers by having set hours, Spencer said.