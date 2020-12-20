The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education is reviewing how this semester’s mixture of online and in-person learning options have worked for students before making final plans for the second semester.
ECPPS Superintendent Catherine Edmonds made a presentation on the school district’s gradual return to campus amid the COVID-19 pandemic at the school board’s meeting earlier this week.
One highlight of Edmonds’ report was an announcement that the school district has not had any secondary spread of COVID-19 reported at any schools. The term “secondary spread” in the school setting refers to spread of the coronavirus that can be attributed to school activities.
Edmonds said the absence of secondary spread speaks volumes about the care that teachers and staff are taking to protect students and themselves during the pandemic.
Board Chairwoman Sharon Warden asked whether the district had been able to do an academic comparison of students working remotely with students who are attending class in person.
Edmonds said the district is looking at that. Chief Academic Officer Amy Spencer is studying that question and also looking at what difference the Summer Jump Start program has made in the achievement of students who have taken part in that program, Edmonds said.
District staff are also examining how students who are part of the various learning pods established in the community are performing academically.
Spencer said wants to look at the whole picture before drawing conclusions.
Warden asked Spencer if she would have the information ready to present to the school board at its Jan. 19 committee meetings, and Spencer said she would.
Warden said it is important for board members to have that information as they make decisions moving forward in the spring.
The board’s Personalized Education Committee voted to change its policy on state testing to make state exam results 20 percent of a student’s final grade rather than 25 percent, which was the board’s former policy. The decision followed a discussion of issues and concerns related to state-mandated testing amid the pandemic.
State education officials have indicated they plan to seek a waiver on federal testing requirements. But in the meantime the timeframe has been extended for testing in order to allow students to take the tests as safely as possible.
Right now testing has been extended through Feb. 15 for career and technical education courses and through June 30 for all other courses.
There is a testing “window” going on right now, from Dec. 14 through Dec. 21. But Nina Griffin told the committee that if students are unable to come in Dec. 14-21 for testing they will be able to complete fall exams by Feb. 15 for CTE and June 30 for other courses.
The federal Every Student Succeeds Act requires school districts to monitor student performance, promote student achievement and provide parents information on student achievement.
Edmonds noted that students concerned about COVID-19 cannot be required to come to the school to take a test.
“We cannot require students to come in to test,” Edmonds said. “We cannot make it mandatory.”
New board member Daniel Spence asked what options students would have if they need to take a test but the school district is in the same COVID situation in February.
Griffin said schools will schedule testing based on availability.
Spence asked if accommodations could be made for students to take a test in a room by themselves. Griffin said the district can make accommodations.
“They definitely can do that,” she said.
Edmonds said there has been some confusion, because some parents might think they have to bring their child to the school to take the test. The schools are committed to making accommodations for students, she said.
Griffin explained that if a student is not able to take the test during the December window, they will get a grade of IP (in progress) until they have a chance to take the test.