Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools announced Tuesday the hiring of two new assistant principals and a new testing coordinator-instructional coach for the district. The district also has reassigned three school administrators within the district.
Nina Griffin, testing coordinator and instructional coach for ECPPS, has been named director of testing and accountability. Her appointment takes effect July 1.
M. Danielle Morris-White, lead teacher for Perquimans Central School in Winfall, has been named assistant principal at Sheep-Harney Elementary School. She will join the school district when the new school year begins in August.
And Joseph Tyson has been named an assistant principal at River Road Middle School. According to ECPPS, Tyson joined ECPPS on April 28, leaving the Dare County Schools where he had worked as an Exceptional Children's teacher.
ECPPS also announced that three school administrators will take on new assignments as of July 1. Sharron Bell will serve as an assistant principal at Elizabeth City Middle School, Jessica Prayer will become an assistant principal at Northeastern High School, and Kris Reis will serve as an assistant principal at Northeastern High School.
“We welcome our newest school administrators to ECPPS,” ECPPS interim Superintendent Rhonda James-Davis said. “Mr. Tyson joined us in April and Ms. Morris-White will join ECPPS in August. We also congratulate and look forward to working with our current administrators in their new roles and assignments.”
According to ECPPS, Griffin has nearly 20 years of experience in education, all of it with ECPPS. She holds a bachelor's degree in social work and sociology and a master's degree in school administration from Elizabeth City State University. She also received her K-6 teacher certification from ECSU and AIG licensure from Barton College.
“I am truly honored to be afforded the opportunity to serve as the testing and accountability director for ECPPS," she said in a press release. "I am looking forward to the continued excellence that our district strives to achieve on a daily basis.”
Morris-White, who has 18 years of experience in education, holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from North Carolina A&T State University and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Gardner-Webb University. She also has a certification in reading recovery from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and additional licensure in administration from Gardner-Webb.
“I am so excited to be afforded the opportunity to serve the students and staff of Sheep-Harney Elementary School as the assistant principal," Morris-White said. "Being able to work in Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools where I once was a student from kindergarten through high school is such an honor and a privilege. I am eager to get the chance to work with and learn from Dr. Waples and all of the amazing educators in ECPPS.”
Tyson, who has 14 years of experience in education, holds a bachelor’s degree in history with a minor in Exceptional Children from James Madison University. He also holds a master’s degree in school administration from ECSU.
In the press release Tyson said he is a "firm believer" in River Road's mission "that every child can learn when they are provided a support system that is prepared to meet their social, educational, and emotional needs."
"I look forward to working with all stakeholders to provide our students with a rigorous and challenging education that will prepare them for the transition to high school," he said. "At River Road Middle School our motto is 'One Belief' — that all River Road students will achieve excellence in education. 'One Focus' — for all RRMS students to achieve the highest individual academic growth possible through intentional and meaningful classroom instruction. 'One Goal' — all students will believe, achieve and succeed.”