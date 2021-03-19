The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education has named a new interim superintendent for the ECPPS district.
Dr. Eddie Ingram, an Elizabeth City native, was named the school district’s new interim superintendent on Monday, the district said in a press release late Friday. His appointment takes effect Aug. 1.
Ingram will take over for current interim Superintendent Rhonda James-Davis, who requested to move back into her previous role as chief of Human Resources this summer, Board of Education Chairwoman Sharon Warden said. Warden said James-Davis had asked to resume her previous role for “personal reasons.”
“Mrs. James-Davis has done a remarkable job as interim superintendent and we are extremely grateful for her service in this role,” Warden said. “Her leadership has provided the board the time to make best decisions with regard to the search for a superintendent.”
Warden said James-Davis and Ingram have worked together before and they “look forward to serving ECPPS together.
“We are extremely fortunate to have such devoted and talented leaders and staff in our school district,” Warden said. “The board has full confidence in Mrs. James-Davis’ leadership and we look forward to working with Dr. Ingram.”
ECPPS said in its press release Ingram will be returning to Elizabeth City this summer following his retirement from the Berkeley County Schools in Moncks, South Carolina.
According to ECPPS, Ingram has more than 30 years of experience in education, serving as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, consultant with the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, and school administrator before becoming a superintendent. Ingram began his career in education at Northeastern High School, teaching English and Latin.
“I’m honored and excited to come home and do all I can to help our community,” Ingram said in the press release. “Elizabeth City is a wonderful place that we sometimes take for granted. I’m not sure I fully appreciated this until after I left many years ago.
“I look forward to helping young leaders grow and help our schools develop the capacity to build high level, consistent leadership,” he continued. “I hope to continue serving even after my formal tenure ends.”
Ingram holds a bachelor’s degree in secondary English education from Old Dominion University, and a master’s degree in English education from East Carolina University. He earned his educational specialist degree and doctorate in education from ECU.