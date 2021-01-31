Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools officials have approved the hiring of a new principal at Northeastern High School, a new assistant principal at Elizabeth City Middle School and new instructional coaches for both the ECPPS district and the district's Exceptional Children's program.
According to a press release, Dr. Nathan Soule is the new principal at NHS; Jessica Prayer is the new assistant principal at ECMS; Jennifer Bass is the new instructional coach for the ECPPS district; and Stephan Bill is the new district instructional coach for Exceptional Children. ECPPS' press release did not say when the appointments take effect.
Soule, who is succeeding Angela Cobb at NHS, most recently served as assistant principal at River Road Middle School. He has nearly 14 years in education as a teacher, assistant principal, and adjunct professor at Mid-Atlantic Christian University.
“Dr. Soule will provide excellent leadership for staff and families at Northeastern High School,” Superintendent Catherine Edmonds said in the release. “He has served in school administration for nearly seven years and is highly focused on the well-being of students as well as student and family engagement."
Soule said he was honored to be named principal at NHS.
"I’ve had the privilege of knowing students and families in the ECPPS district from elementary through middle school, and it will be wonderful to continue at the next level," he said. "Northeastern High School has been successful because of dedicated teachers, hard-working students, and committed families and I’m happy to join the work as we continue to excel."
Soule holds a bachelor’s degree in political science, history education from Eastern Michigan University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Regent University. He also holds a doctorate degree in educational leadership from Northwest Nazarene University.
Prayer, who has nearly 16 years of experience as a teacher and instructional coach, most recently served as instructional coach for the district.
“Ms. Prayer will be a tremendous asset to the administrative team at Elizabeth City Middle School,” Edmonds said. “She has demonstrated excellent leadership abilities in her work as an instructional specialist."
Prayer, who holds a bachelor's degree in psychology from Elizabeth City State University and a master’s degree in childhood education from New York University, said she's honored to join the "Yellow Jacket Hive" at ECMS.
“I am excited for this leadership opportunity and I look forward to serving the students, staff, and families at Elizabeth City Middle School," she said. "My passion has always been motivating and developing the strengths of others."
Bass served as instructional coach for Weeksville Elementary School prior to being named instructional coach for the district. She has nearly 28 years of experience as a teacher, assistant principal, instructional facilitator and professional development coordinator and support coach for the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.
“Ms. Bass has a wealth of experience in education including in-depth knowledge of curriculum, instruction and professional development,” Edmonds said. “She will truly be an asset to our instructional team and we look forward to working with Ms. Bass in her new role with ECPPS.”
Bass, who holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from ECSU and a master’s degree in school administration and curriculum and instruction from East Carolina University, said she's looking forward to her new role with the district.
“I have been privileged to work in the ECPPS school system in several roles throughout my career," she said. "I am so excited to have been given the opportunity to serve as a district instructional coach. I look forward to working closely with the teachers, principals, instructional coaches and district office personnel in this position.”
Bill, who previously worked as Exceptional Children's teacher at P.W. Moore, has nearly 14 years of experience as a teacher and Exceptional Children’s coordinator.
“Mr. Bill’s career has been dedicated to serving in the Exceptional Children’s program,” Edmonds said. “His education and experience with Exceptional Children will be a tremendous contribution for the students, families and staff impacted by this program."
Bill, who holds a bachelor's degree in sociology from the University of Potsdam and a master's degree in special education from the University of Fayetteville, said he's "truly grateful and excited for the opportunity to serve our students and ECPPS in this new role.”