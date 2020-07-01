If students in Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools are allowed to return to in-person classes this fall under the state’s school reopening plan, they’ll be greeted by new principals at three district schools.
At its regular meeting on Monday, the ECPPS Board of Education approved the appointment of Stephanie Ambrose as principal at P.W. Moore Elementary, James Schiffbauer as principal at Weeksville Elementary and Dena Banks as principal at J.C. Sawyer Elementary.
The school board also named Holly Glenn, the former headmaster at Albemarle School, as interim director of the exceptional children’s program. Glenn formerly headed the program before retiring in 2015.
The board previously had approved the appointment of Dollie Simpson as an assistant principal for River Road Middle School.
ECPPS Superintendent Catherine Edmonds congratulated the administrators on their new assignments.
“Leadership is important at all times, but even more so during these unprecedented times,” she said. “The leaders announced here are committed to serving our students and staff in supporting the district’s goal that all the children in ECPPS are well.”
Additional position changes will be announced next week, according to ECPPS spokeswoman Tammy Sawyer.
All of the principals have had their contracts renewed, though some are moving within the school district.
The current exceptional children’s program director, Michelle Flach, resigned for personal reasons, according to her resignation notice. Her last working day with the district was June 26.
Ambrose comes to P.W. Moore from Weeksville Elementary, where she served as principal.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in education as well as a master’s degree in elementary education and school administration, all from Elizabeth City State University. She also holds a graduate certificate in academically and intellectually gifted instruction from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. She has more than 25 years of experience in education, all of them with ECPPS.
“My vision was to one day return to the place where I started my education journey,” Ambrose said, noting that she began her career at P.W. Moore. “I asked Dr. Edmonds to please allow me the opportunity to go back and apply what I have learned along the way with the staff and students where I was once a teacher. As the song goes, ‘Country Roads Take Me Home!’ I have traveled Nixonton Road and learned a lot. The country roads are taking me home. Home to continue the journey that I started many years ago.”
Schiffbauer previously served as principal at J.C. Sawyer Elementary. He holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Mercyhurst College as well as a master’s degree in educational leadership in mathematics from Regent University. He also holds graduate certificates in academically and intellectually gifted instruction from Barton College and in educational leadership from Longwood University.
Schiffbauer has more than 20 years of experience in education, the past four in ECPPS.
“I am very excited to be joining the Weeksville Elementary Bulldogs team!” Schiffbauer said. “I look forward to building relationships with the staff, students and the community. Working together, we will help our Bulldogs reach their highest potential.”
Banks previously served as assistant principal at J.C. Sawyer. She holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in elementary education and also a master’s in school administration, all from ECSU. She has more than 30 years of experience in education, all with ECPPS.
“I am excited about my new role in ECPPS,” Banks said. “I’m honored to serve the students, staff, and parents at J.C. Sawyer. A quote (by Theodore M. Hesburgh) that I’ve found to express my thoughts about my leadership at J.C. Sawyer is, ‘The very essence of leadership is that you have to have vision. You can’t blow an uncertain trumpet.’”
Glenn holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology, a master’s degree in school psychology as well as a certificate of advanced study and program administrator’s certificate from East Carolina University. She also holds a doctoral degree in educational leadership from Northcentral University.
Glenn has nearly 37 years of experience in education, 23 of them previously with ECPPS.
“I am excited to serve as the ECPPS interim director for exceptional children,” Glenn said. “I previously served in the director’s position until 2015 when I retired. I have really missed the students and the incredible, caring staff members at ECPPS and am overjoyed at the opportunity to see and work with these students again.”
Glenn said she’s “committed to making sure our team goes above and beyond expectations to meet the educational, physical and social-emotional needs of children.”
Simpson was named assistant principal for River Road Middle School effective Feb. 26. Prior to then she served as a math teacher at River Road.
Simpson holds a bachelor’s degree in math education from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and a master’s degree in education in leadership from Regent University. She has more than 20 years of experience in education, 13 with ECPPS.
“It is an honor and blessing to be able to serve as assistant principal at River Road Middle School,” Simpson said. “As assistant principal I am able to work with students, parents, and staff in a different capacity. I want to continue to share my knowledge as well as to learn and grow with my RRMS family.”