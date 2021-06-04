Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools announced a number of personnel moves Thursday that will put new principals at three schools and install a new director of the Exceptional Children program.
Jamie Liverman, principal at Pasquotank Elementary School, has been named director of Exceptional Children. Simona White, assistant principal at Pasquotank Elementary, will take over as the school's principal.
Dr. Melissia Bond, currently principal of a junior high school in Arizona, will become the new principal at River Road Middle School, replacing Adrian Fonville. Chris Paullet, assistant principal at Northeastern High School, will become the new principal at H.L. Trigg Community School, replacing Kristopher Reis.
All of the personnel moves take effect on July 1, according to a press release from Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools.
Rhonda James-Davis, ECPPS interim superintendent, said all four administrators have "the passion and commitment to ensure our children have every opportunity for success.”
Liverman has 22 years of experience as an educator, including 12 as a principal. He also has served previously as a director of exceptional children for three years as well as executive director of instructional programs and school improvement.
According to ECPPS, Liverman has "a proven track record of school turnaround at both the middle school and high school level. He has extensive experience with Exceptional Children, curriculum and instruction, as well as working with schools to increase student achievement."
In his new role, Liverman said he's "looking forward to collaborating with all stakeholders in an effort to provide the best services possible for our students in the Exceptional Children’s Program.”
He holds a bachelor’s degree in special education from Elizabeth City State University. He also holds a master’s degree in special education and school administration from East Carolina University. He also earned a certificate of advanced graduate studies in educational leadership from Cambridge College.
White has more than 24 years as an educator, including seven as a school administrator. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English education from ECSU and a master’s degree in education from Regent University. She too has a certificate of advanced graduate studies in educational leadership from Cambridge College.
“I am excited to have the opportunity to serve the staff, students and families of Pasquotank Elementary," White said in the press release. "Pasquotank Elementary’s theme is 'Every Student Matters, Every Moment Counts,' and I look forward to ensuring that we continue to live by this motto. We will work together as a school family to make each day positive for our students and build a foundation for lifelong learning.”
Bond, currently principal of Fox Creek Junior High School in Bullhead, Arizona, has 16 years of experience as an educator, including stints as a teacher, clinical administrator for Arizona State University, assistant principal and principal.
A native of Williamston, Bond said she's excited about returning to the region after living in Arizona for the past 22 years.
"Growing up in Williamston, I have a love for the Outer Banks and am ecstatic to return home. I cannot wait to turn the page and begin a new chapter in my life as a River Road Rocket,” she said.
Bond holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She also earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary mathematics and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Ottawa University. She also holds a doctorate in organizational leadership from Grand Canyon University.
Paullet has more than 20 years of experience as an educator, including 14 as a school administrator. He holds a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania, a master’s degree in education from Old Dominion University, and a certificate of advanced graduate studies in school administration and supervision from Cambridge College.
“I am truly honored to have the opportunity to serve the students of H.L. Trigg Community School," he said. "I am excited to work with this wonderful staff and help each student develop the tools and skills they need to be successful in school and life."