Local school officials do not plan any kind of public forum with finalists for the position of superintendent in the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools.
ECPPS currently is seeking to have a new superintendent on board by this summer to replace Catherine Edmonds, who left last spring to take a job as assistant superintendent with the N.C. Department of Public Instruction. Eddie Ingram, a retired superintendent, is currently serving as interim superintendent.
Angela Cobb, a former principal at Northeastern High School who is running for a seat on the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education, appeared before the school board earlier this year and asked that the board schedule one or more public forum or meet-and-greet type of event to give members of the public an opportunity to interact with finalists for the superintendent position.
Cobb told the board that she understands the importance of confidentiality but also recognizes that school staff and community members in separate surveys identified communication skills and an ability to work with different types of people as top priorities for what is needed in the next superintendent.
It’s difficult to assess that skill without giving people an opportunity to interact in person with top candidates, she said.
Jim O’Rourke of the N.C. School Boards Association, who is assisting the local school board with its superintendent search, referred questions specific to the ECPPS search to local school officials. But he addressed in general terms the idea of holding a public forum with finalists.
“As a general practice, we do not recommend publicly naming the applicants, semi-finalists, or finalists during a superintendent search for purposes of confidentiality and in order to protect the integrity of the search process,” O’Rourke said.
He said he wasn’t “immediately aware” of any school districts in the state that have held public events with superintendent candidates, “especially recently with the increased number of superintendent vacancies” both in the state and across the country.
What the school board association does instead, he said, is “encourage boards to solicit community and staff feedback early in the search process and to incorporate that feedback as they review applications, interview candidates, and make their final hiring decision.”
Cobb said this week that even if the meet-and-greet type of event is not feasible, the ECPPS board needs to provide in-person opportunities for members of the public to give input on what they are looking for in the next superintendent.
“There are a lot of people in our community that want to be involved but they don’t know how to be,” Cobb said. “And maybe they aren’t comfortable filling out an online survey.”
Cobb said she feels like the board should have carried out a more extensive effort to solicit community feedback.
Board of Education Chairwoman Sharon Warden said the board’s understanding is that NCSBA’s experience indicates “open searches generally reduce the total quantity and quality of applicants.”
Warden said the board is “continuing to follow the process that we have been very transparent about.”
She said the board has confidence that NCSBA is “the absolute best choice to fulfill our desire for an equitable, economically sound, and professional search for our next superintendent.”
Warden said the board is committed to complying with the law and being transparent about how the search is being conducted.
“We have been very open about the entire process and have seriously and thoughtfully considered all comments submitted by our internal and external communities,” Warden said. “Our first round of interviews, as previously reported, went very well and following our timeline as closely as we can, we are very pleased with our progress. We are all looking forward to our next round of interviews.”