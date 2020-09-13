Thanks to a federal waiver granted the state of North Carolina last month, local school districts can continue serving student meals under the flexibility of the summer lunch program.
That flexibility means, among other things, that the children don’t have to be present in order for their parents to pick up meals.
“This allows us to feed all children,” said Amy Rinehart, child nutrition director for the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, which is using the waiver to continue offering meals while students are at home learning remotely.
Children ages 1 through school-age are eligible to receive meals, and school-age children are eligible as long as they are enrolled in school — even if it’s not the ECPPS district.
Rinehart said ECPPS currently is serving more than 20,000 meals a week.
Every school in the ECPPS district except for H.L. Trigg Community School serves as a distribution site for student meals, and parents can visit the site that is most convenient for them.
On Mondays each school serves a “substantial hot lunch.” Parents can also pick up five breakfasts and four heat-and-eat style lunches for students for the rest of the week. Meals may be picked up on Mondays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Edmonds noted ECPPS is also partnering with community organizations that are picking up lunches for students they serve.
Rinehart said partnerships with nonprofits such as the Boys & Girls Club, Albemarle Family YMCA and Girls Inc. that started last spring have continued through the summer and now into the school year. The school district makes hot breakfasts and lunches available daily through the partner organizations.
“We are making sure that they get hot meals every day,” Rinehart said. “We want to make sure that we’re feeding the community and we’re feeding all the children.”
Rinehart said the goal is to take a burden off parents and off programs that are supporting children’s education during the pandemic.
“It’s very much a blessing for us to be able to do this,” Rinehart said.
As part of its role in the community ECPPS will begin serving meals on Monday for students enrolled at the Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced technologies.
Edmonds and Andrew Harris, chief executive officer of NEAAAT, worked together to establish the partnership to provide meals to NEAAAT students.
“We are so pleased to have the opportunity to continue feeding children and to ensure this very basic need is met,” Edmonds said in a press release Thursday. “Our goal is to ensure that children are not hungry. Hunger is an additional stress that no child or family should experience.”
NEAAAT offers free and reduced price meal options to students whose families qualify under National School Lunch program guidelines. Through the partnership with ECPPS, all students at NEAAAT will now be eligible for high quality, nutritious meals each day at no cost to families.
“We’re absolutely thrilled to begin this historic partnership with ECPPS,” Harris said. “The board and I are very grateful to Superintendent Edmonds, the ECPPS Board of Education, and all of the many NEAAAT and ECPPS staff members whose seamless collaboration has made this vital service possible for our students. We look forward to additional opportunities that will amplify our collective impact on the lives of area children and their families in the months and years ahead.”
Edmonds said the waiver was largely the result of advocacy by local boards of education, including the Elizabeth-City Pasquotank Board of Education.
Board of Education Chairman Denauvo Robinson said the board has made being a “positive citizen in our community” one of its top priorities.
“We want to give back to the community the way the community is giving to us,” Robinson said.
The waiver is approved through Dec. 31 or until funding runs out.
Rinehart said ECPPS is exploring partnerships with additional day care centers.
“We are welcoming any of our day cares that could benefit from our service,” she said.