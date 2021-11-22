Elizabeth City-Pasquotank school officials are offering several ways the community can provide input in the school board’s search for a new school superintendent.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools’ Board of Education is seeking input from students, parents, staff and members of the community to help shape the search process. School officials hope the feedback will assist in defining the characteristics, level of experience, and skills desired in ECPPS’ next superintendent.
The board encourages students, parents and other community members to complete a community survey posted at the district’s website, ecpps.k12.nc.us/superintendent-search. At the page, click on the superintendent search survey link.
For ECPPS employees, a separate online survey is available. Employees will receive instructions via their district emails on how to complete the survey.
Local groups and organizations can also comment on the leadership qualities they consider important by emailing the N.C. School Boards Association at jorourke@ncsba.org. Comments can also be mailed to NCSBA, Attn: ECPPS Superintendent Search, 7208 Falls of Neuse Road, Suite 301, Raleigh, NC 27615.
The deadline to complete the surveys is Friday, Jan. 14. The results will be compiled, summarized and presented by NCSBA to the ECPPS school board at its regularly scheduled meeting on Jan. 24. The board hired the NCSBA to assist with the district’s superintendent search.
The school board also is holding upcoming board meetings that will include time for public comments on the superintendent search. People wishing to comment must sign up to address the board at either of its meetings scheduled for Dec. 13 or Jan. 24. Public comments can also be emailed to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us, but must be received by 2 p.m. of the date of the scheduled meeting. Emailed comments must include first and last name of person commenting.
To sign up to address the board during public commenting, visit ecpps.k12.nc.us for information about the time and location of the regular meetings.
The school board is seeking to replace Superintendent Catherine Edmonds, who announced in December 2020 she was resigning to accept a position as deputy superintendent of the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.
Eddie Ingram, an Elizabeth City native who began his career as a teacher at Northeastern High School, has been serving as interim ECPPS superintendent since Aug. 1. Ingram retired earlier this year as superintendent of the Berkeley County Schools in South Carolina.
Rhonda James-Davis, the school district’s chief human resources officer, served as interim superintendent from the time Edmonds left in March till the end of last school year.