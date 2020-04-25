Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools officials plan to update the public Monday on the district's plans following Gov. Roy Cooper's announcement Friday that school buildings will remain closed for the remainder of the current academic year.
ECPPS Superintendent Catherine Edmonds and ECPPS Board of Education Chairman Denauvo Robinson will provide the update, which will begin at 10:30 a.m. and be livestreamed on the ECPPS website.
Viewers can find a link to the livestream at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us. The update will be recorded and available on the website for students and parents unable to watch it live.
The ECPPS school board will also hold its regular meeting Monday at 6:30 p.m. That meeting will also be livestreamed on the district's website. Those who wish to make a comment at the school board meeting should submit their question or comment by email to ECPPS spokeswoman Tammy Sawyer at twsawyer@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m. on Monday. Public comments will be read during the meeting. Commenters must include their first and last name.
Cooper's announcement keeping school facilities closed for the rest of the year means school districts like ECPPS will continue to offer remote learning instruction to students who will remain at home during the pandemic.
In a statement released Friday after the governor's announcement, ECPPS said it will continue offering remote instruction to the district's students through its “From the Classroom to the Cloud” initiative.
"Our commitment for continued learning still stands and we look forward to working with our staff and parents to finish this school year strong," the statement reads. "While facilities will be closed, ECPPS will continue with our meal services program."
Cooper also announced Friday that he's asking state lawmakers to use a portion of a $1.4 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funding for education. The request, which is also from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction and the State Board of Education, seeks $243 million for public schools to enhance remote learning and get ready for the next school year.
Part of that funding will go to help students without home internet access by equipping more school buses with WiFi. The buses with WiFi will travel to areas without internet access so students can turn in assignments, download school materials and connect with their teachers.
The request also seeks another $78 million for school nutrition programs so schools can continue serving as many as 500,000 meals a day to children both now and during the summer.
Also included is a request for $52 million to the University of North Carolina system and private colleges to help with their efforts to shift instruction to remote learning.