Fewer than 60 students in the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools have started the school year at home in front of a computer screen — and roughly a third of them don't yet have a teacher.
Fifty-nine students had been approved for the district's virtual option as of Monday, ECPPS officials said earlier this week. The ECPPS Board of Education agreed last week to offer the virtual option to students with either a documented medical condition that puts them at greater risk of serious illness if they contract COVID-19 or live in a household with someone who does.
Dr. Amy Spencer, ECPPS' chief academic officer, said the district received 184 requests for the virtual option but school principals had approved only about a third of them as of the start of school year on Monday.
Of the 59 students approved for the virtual option, 26 — nearly half — are elementary-grade students, according to Spencer. Another 21 are high school students and 12 are middleschoolers.
Letters went out to parents of students selected for the virtual option over the weekend explaining the criteria for participating and including information about picking up instructional materials and computer devices, Spencer said. School principals were scheduled to follow up with parents this week.
As of Monday, ECPPS had enlisted "teachers of record" for both the middle and high school students learning virtually, but was still looking for three teachers to handle instruction for the elementary-grade students, Spencer said. One teacher is needed for a class of students in grades K-1, another for students in grades 2-3 and one for students in grades 4-5, she said.
Because the ECPPS board didn't want teachers being responsible for both in-person and virtual learning at the same time, Spencer said those teachers who've agreed to teach virtually are doing so either after hours or during their "planning time." She said the teachers are being paid to teach virtually.
Spencer said the district planned to advertise for the three teachers needed for the 26 elementary-grade students learning virtually, and the district hoped to have the positions filled by the time school resumes after the Labor Day holiday.
In the meantime, a team of teachers certified at the elementary school level have created lesson plans for this week and next for students in grades K-5 who are learning virtually, Spencer said.
"Lessons went home to those students this week," she said. "They will have activities next week."
Spencer noted that younger students attending school in person typically spend time during the first several days of the year learning procedures like how to line up in the hallway or where the lunchroom is. Because virtual learners are not having to spend time on those kinds of things, the district already has "them engaged in learning activities," she said.
ECPPS officials said last week students who've chosen to learn virtually will be expected to attend online meetings with teachers and upload their assignments in a timely fashion. Those who do not will face having to return to in-person learning, officials said.
While 59 ECPPS students have started the year as virtual learners, the number could grow as family circumstances change during the pandemic, officials said.
In response to a question from school board members, Spencer said school principals did reach out to parents whose children weren't selected for the virtual option. She said in many of the cases parents either didn't provide medical documentation supporting why their child needed to learn virtually or the documentation provided wasn't specific enough.
"(We) may have gotten a copy of a doctor visit but it didn't really have any information" about the underlying medical condition requiring the student to learn virtually, Spencer said. In those cases, "principals reached out and said, 'we need a little more information.'"
In response to another question, Spencer said those students initially denied enrollment in the virtual option will have a chance to be reconsidered. She also said parents who haven't yet applied for the option may still do so.
"There were some families that said they were going to go to a doctor or who had doctor's appointments (to get the documentation needed). We do not have a cutoff date," she said.
Spencer noted that most parents who wanted the virtual option for their kids likely would have already applied. However, the district will take an "open enrollment" approach for now.
"Circumstances can change... We would not say, 'no you cannot'" just because a deadline had been crossed, she said. "With supporting documentation we would make those allowances" for additional students to learn virtually.
At the same time, district officials plan to monitor the program to ensure teachers aren't overloaded with students.
"You wouldn't want to put a teacher with 100 students if they were doing this during their planning time at the secondary level," Spencer said. "That would mean we would need to hire an additional teacher for that. So we would monitor that."
Describing virtual learning as the "wave of the future," interim Superintendent Eddie Ingram said Monday the district plans to provide more professional development opportunities for teachers on how to teach students virtually.
"We'll be planning a more permanent virtual academy in the future," he said. "Our district needs to be at the forefront of this. It (virtual learning) needs to be an option, rather than just limiting it to medical issues."