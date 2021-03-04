Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools officials this week approved a plan for community organizations to operate “learning pods” that support students who need help with remote learning.
The board approved a memorandum of understanding for organizations to sign with ECPPS during a special meeting Tuesday. Under their agreement with the district, organizations will be required to conduct background checks on all volunteers participating in the learning pod.
ECPPS is asking that the learning pods be open from 8 a.m. to noon, which coincides with when students are learning remotely.
Explaining the learning pods program, Chief Academic Officer Amy Spencer noted that because of the COVID-19 pandemic the district’s students currently have the option of attending classes in-person or remotely. But the number of students who may participate in face-to-face classrooms is limited by social distancing guidelines.
The situation has been stressful for parents who work during the day and whose children need educational support.
Many parents currently have their children on a waiting list to return to in-person instruction, Spencer said.
“Additionally there are parents who would feel more comfortable with their students in a smaller face-to-face setting,” Spencer said. “Learning pods established in partnership with community organizations provide just that.”
Spencer said she was not identifying community organizations just yet because they still have the opportunity to decline participating in the learning pods program.
“We are extremely appreciative of the support our community continues to provide for the students in our district and the commitment we all collectively share in ensuring our students receive a quality education in spite of the challenges posed by COVID-19,” she said.
Board member George Archuleta asked if ECPPS teachers will still be teaching virtually during the learning pod program. After Spencer confirmed that they will be, Archuleta asked what the difference is.
“Isn’t that what they’re already doing?” he asked.
Spencer said she was glad he brought that up. Some students need additional support, she said.
“The students would be able to go to this site where there will be people there to help them.” Spencer said.
Archuleta asked if the learning pods will be staffed with volunteers or whether they’re being financed.
Spencer said ECPPS has received some funding to help pay for tutors. Others are volunteering their time to help students, she added.
Board member Rodney Walton asked when the learning pods would begin, and Spencer said that depends on the readiness of the particular community partners.
“We have one potential site that is very much ready to go,” she said.
Walton asked whether schools might end up reopening more fully before the learning pods are up and running.
Spencer said that even if schools reopen more broadly in a few weeks, some parents may still prefer to have their children in a smaller setting.
Board member Daniel Spence was recused from the discussion because of his potential involvement in learning pods by the church that he pastors, Victory Praise and Worship Center.