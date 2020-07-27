The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools seemed on course Monday night to adopt a school reopening plan that features in-person classes for a limited number of students and remote learning for most others.
ECPPS Superintendent Catherine Edmonds recommended a school reopening plan that would include in-person classes for students in pre-kindergarten and those with handicaps and limited English skills. The students' attendance at school would be scheduled to ensure only a limited number are on campus at one time.
All other students would receive instruction online for the first nine weeks, Edmonds said. After then, students would have the option to continue remote learning for the remainder of the year or choose a mixture of in-person and remote learning.
Edmonds' recommendation followed the reading of public comments by citizens with a mixture of views on the schools' reopening. Some of those offering comments supported in-person classes; others said remote-only learning would be safer.
ECPPS officials said last week a survey of parents indicated nearly half supported a remote-only option.