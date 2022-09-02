Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools is one of nearly 30 school districts across the state listed as low-performing for the 2021-22 school year.

Information released this week by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction states the number of low-performing districts statewide spiked to 29 in 2021-22 from eight in 2018-19. The state defines low-performing school districts as “districts where the majority of schools received a D or F performance grade and have been identified as low performing.”